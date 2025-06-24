Who is Steph Tolev, Netflix's 'Filth Queen'? All you need to know including her famous partner

Steph Tolev has become one of the most popular comedians in recent years, and now she is making her debut with her first stand-up special.

Filth Queen will see Steph take to the stage "with hilarious confessions, unfiltered dating stories and absurd observations" but who is the 40-year-old and who is her famous partner?

© Getty Images Steph performs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club on March 7, 2024

Early years

Born in Canada, Steph competed in highland dance from the age of three but moved into comedy performance after a high school production of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Ladystache

She enrolled in the Comedy Writing and Performance program at Humber College and it was here that she met comedy collaborator, Allison Hogg; together they created the sketch comedy duo Ladystache.

© Getty Images for New York Magazi Steph performs onstage during Vulture Festival in 2019

The duo won several major awards, including Most Innovative Comedy Troupe at the Montreal Sketchfest in 2010, and they were nominated for Best Sketch Troupe at the 2013 Canadian Comedy Awards

.As a duo the pair performed globally including at the world-renowned Edinburgh Fringe Festival, North by Northeast, the Toronto and Vancouver Sketchfests, as well as the Just for Laughs festival in Toronto.

Solo work

In 2016 Steph branched out into solo work, with her first stand-up album Hot N' Hungry; her second album I'm Not Well, released in 2019, garnered her a nomination for the Juno Award for Comedy Album of the Year in 2020.

© Getty Images Comedians Luke Schwartz, Erik Griffin, Bill, Ronny Chieng and Steph in 2023

Steph opened for Bill Burr in 2022 during his comedy tour and was featured in his Netflix special, Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill, which opened her up to a brand new audience.

She also launched her own podcast in 2023, and Netflix then came calling for her own special.

Filth Queen

Steph Tolev is the star of her new Netflix stand up

Filmed at the Paradise Rock Club in Boston, the hour was produced by Bill Burr.

"The first time I saw Steph Tolev was a promotion video she made for a New York City show. I Immediately fell in love with her and her Comedy. One of the most uninhibited original voices out there today. I love everything about her," said Bill.

She has since collaborated with Bill in his 2023 Netflix comedy Old Dads and she also played herself in HBO Max comedy Hacks during a roast scene for Deborah Vance.

Moments on the standup special include her observations on wearing rompers while having IBS, detailing the appearance of her nipples and crowd work on dating and nude pictures.

Romance

Steph is dating comedian and musician Jefferson McDonald; they went public with their love in December 2023 on social media.

"HARD LAUNCH ALERT! Mamma's very happy with her bf @jeffersonmcdonald4real," Steph captioned a selfie of the pair.

Jefferson has joined Steph on several of her tour dates and helped to interview guests after for a video series.