Who is Forever star Michael Cooper Jr? His surprising background and love life explored

In 2020, he moved to Atlanta to pursue acting full-time, and was cast in The Inhabitant and On the Come Up, directed by Sanaa Lathan.

Now 23, he has scored his biggest role yet, as Justin in Forever, and it is a role that he says "challenged" him in what he wasn't expecting.

"Justin is not me, and I really wanted to challenge myself and step into something that isn’t me,” he said.

"We don’t see a lot of sensitive Black men on-screen, but we’re all humans, and we all have emotions. I’m glad that it was explored so beautifully in this way … we aren’t [synonymous with] toxic masculinity. The trope was dead in the show, and that’s what I really resonated with."