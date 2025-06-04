The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 adds How I met Your Mother cast member

TV fans are about to get an incredible reunion as The Lincoln Lawyer has added Cobie Smulders to the season four cast, alongside her former How I Met Your Mother co-star Becki Newton.

Cobie, known for her work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Maria Hill and nine seasons on How I Met Your Mother (HIMYM) as Robin Scherbatsky, will join the season four cast of the hit Netflix series which stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as the titular lawyer, Mickey Haller.

© CBS Cobie Smulders in HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER

HIMYM ended in 2014 but is still a fan favorite; Becki portrayed Quinn Garvey in the comedy's seventh and eighth season and was engaged to Neil Patrick Harris' Barney, who ended up with Robin before they also split.

Cobie's role in The Lincoln Lawyer remains unknown but season four is expected to follow the events of season three's cliffhanger which saw the body of Mickey's former client Sam Scales wind up in his trunk.

© Richard Cartwright Becki was also in the comedy series

"The biggest cliff-hanger of all is, 'what is going to happen to Mickey?' and that one certainly plays out across the whole season in the form of his trial," co-executive producer and co-showrunner Ted Humphrey told Netflix.

"But in the first episode you’ll understand at least the broad strokes of what specifically has happened and what charges — and adversaries — Mickey is facing. This is going to be the biggest and most personal challenge Mickey has ever faced, and also the biggest roller coaster we’ve yet taken our audience on.

"And of course, our other characters will be dealing not only with Mickey’s case but with a slew of challenges they’re facing as well. As a director, I was so happy with how the third season finale turned out, and I am also directing the opener of season four so it feels like we are picking up right where we left off, which is really fun for me and also creatively very satisfying."

© LARA SOLANKI/NETFLIX The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 ended on a major cliffhanger

Becki stars as Lorna Crane in the series; formerly Mickey's assistant, fans saw her successfully pass the bar exam and become a licensed lawyer, which has brought the pair closer.

Former NCIS star Sasha Alexander has also joined season four as Agent Dawn Ruth, who is described as "no nonsense" and "intimidating".

© LARA SOLANKI/NETFLIX Becki as Lorna Crane in The Lincoln Lawyer

The Lincoln Lawyer follows Mickey, a Los Angeles defense attorney known for operating from his Lincoln Town Car, who revives his career by taking on a high profile murder case.

Based on the book series by Michael Connolly, season one followed the novel The Brass Verdict, while season four will focus on The Law of Innocence, the sixth book in the series.