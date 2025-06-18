Top 10 most popular movies and TV shows on Netflix right now

Netflix continues to be the streaming service for thrillers, compelling performances and can't-look-away projects, as proven by this week's top 10 most popular TV shows and movies with audiences.
A psychological thriller from Tyler Perry hit the number one spot with 48.9 million views – making it both the biggest week this year for a movie and the biggest week for a 2025 launch, according to Netflix.
Elsewhere in the list, documentaries, British whodunits, and animated movies all make the top 10, while Ginny and Georgia's third season continued its streak as it remained the top TV show of the week with 16.9 million views.
Straw
Tyler Perry's psychological thriller stars Taraji P. Henson and has spent two weeks in the top 10 raking in 48.9 million views.
As the lead character, Taraji plays a hardworking single mother who, after one devastating bad day, reaches her breaking point and takes part in a shocking act of desperation.
It was the number one movie in 58 countries, including Germany, France, Canada and the US.
Starring Rings of Power actor Charlie Vickers and Bridgerton actress Yerin Ha, viewers have admitted to binge-watching The Survivors, which was the fourth most popular project this week.
With 9 million viewers, the series is an adaptation of Jane Harper's novel.
"Kieran Elliott’s life changed forever when two people drowned and a young girl went missing in his home town of Evelyn Bay. Fifteen years later, returning with his young family, the guilt that still haunts him resurfaces," reads the synopsis.
Plane
The fifth most popular project is a two-year-old film with Gerard Butler, still raking in 6.3 million views this week
2023 film Plane follows a determined pilot who fights to protect his passengers from a violent local militia when a lightning strike forces him to crash-land on a remote island.
With four weeks in the top 10, it's clear fans can't get enough of the soapy new series that tells the story of one woman's plans to seek answers when she worries her sister has become too close to her billionaire boss.
