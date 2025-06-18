Top 10 most popular movies and TV shows on Netflix right now

Netflix continues to be the streaming service for thrillers, compelling performances and can't-look-away projects, as proven by this week's top 10 most popular TV shows and movies with audiences.

A psychological thriller from Tyler Perry hit the number one spot with 48.9 million views – making it both the biggest week this year for a movie and the biggest week for a 2025 launch, according to Netflix.

Elsewhere in the list, documentaries, British whodunits, and animated movies all make the top 10, while Ginny and Georgia's third season continued its streak as it remained the top TV show of the week with 16.9 million views.

© Chip Bergmann/Perry Well Films 2/Courtesy Netflix Straw Tyler Perry's psychological thriller stars Taraji P. Henson and has spent two weeks in the top 10 raking in 48.9 million views. As the lead character, Taraji plays a hardworking single mother who, after one devastating bad day, reaches her breaking point and takes part in a shocking act of desperation. It was the number one movie in 58 countries, including Germany, France, Canada and the US.

© Balazs Gardi/Courtesy of Netflix Titan: The OceanGate Submersible Disaster In 2023 OceanGate's Titan tourist submersible imploded on a deep-sea dive to the Titanic, shocking the world as graphic and heartbreaking details emerged in the weeks after. This news documentary details how the bold vision ended in tragedy, and it's gripped viewers with over 17.4 million views in its first week. It was the number one film in the UK and was in the Top 10 in 88 countries



Ginny and Georgia Season three of Ginny & Georgia is the top TV show of the week globally with 16.9 million views. The third season of the hit show returned with Georgia on trial, while Ginny and Austin found themselves entangled in a web of lies and betrayal. Fans hailed it as the "best season yet" and Netflix has already confirmed the much-loved series will return for a season four.



© Courtesy of Netflix The Survivors Starring Rings of Power actor Charlie Vickers and Bridgerton actress Yerin Ha, viewers have admitted to binge-watching The Survivors, which was the fourth most popular project this week.



With 9 million viewers, the series is an adaptation of Jane Harper's novel.



"Kieran Elliott’s life changed forever when two people drowned and a young girl went missing in his home town of Evelyn Bay. Fifteen years later, returning with his young family, the guilt that still haunts him resurfaces," reads the synopsis.



Plane The fifth most popular project is a two-year-old film with Gerard Butler, still raking in 6.3 million views this week



2023 film Plane follows a determined pilot who fights to protect his passengers from a violent local militia when a lightning strike forces him to crash-land on a remote island.



© Gary Miller Trainwreck: Astroworld In 2021 10 music fans died at Travis Scott's festival Astroworld in Houston, Texas. During Travis's performance on November 5, a huge crowd surge at 9pm left 10 people dead, and hundreds more were injured. Travis did not face criminal charges. This new documentary features exclusive interviews with survivors, paramedics and festival staff, as well as the aftermath, and had over 6.2 million views.

Bee Movie When real life feels so dark, it's only right that we find comfort in an animated children's movie, and that's what many viewers did this week, with 4.8 million views for 2007's Bee Movie. "A worker bee stuck in a dead-end job sues humanity when he learns that they've been stealing bees' honey all along," reads the synopsis; Renee Zellweger and Chris Rock star.

Get Hard Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart's comedy Get Hard brought in 4.4 million views for Netflix – despite being released 10 years ago in 2015. The film follows a hedge fund manager who hires an ex-con to toughen him up when he is sentenced to a long stretch in San Quentin – only to discover his new mentor has never done prison time.



© Netflix Sirens Julianne Moore's new drama Sirens rounds out the top 10 of the week, with 4.3 million views. With four weeks in the top 10, it's clear fans can't get enough of the soapy new series that tells the story of one woman's plans to seek answers when she worries her sister has become too close to her billionaire boss.