Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue loops in former sitcom star in final move replacing Reagan family

Another piece has been added to the Silver family, the family of law enforcement officers that preside over Boston in CBS' upcoming spin-off of Blue Bloods, Boston Blue.

Starring the original show's Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, it will take viewers from the streets of New York to Massachusetts as they are acquainted with a new city and its own dedicated group of protectors.

Several members of the Silver family have been introduced in recent weeks, starting with Sonequa Martin-Green as Detective Lena Silver, Danny's partner in crime in a similar vein as Maria Baez.

© CBS Donnie Wahlberg is so far the only returning character from the original "Blue Bloods"

TV and film veteran Ernie Hudson was then announced to be playing patriarch Reverend Edwin Peters, followed by Maggie Lawson as Sarah, the Police Superintendent, and Gloria Reuben as Mae Silver, Boston's District Attorney and the family's matriarch, mom to Lena, stepmom to Sarah, and mom to a son named Jonah.

Now, per Variety, the show has finally seemingly rounded out the core members of the Silver family with the addition of Marcus Scribner as Jonah Silver, the youngest of the family and a rookie cop.

An official character description reads: "Jonah is the youngest member of the Silver family and is in law enforcement like his mother and sisters — each of whom are formidable in their own ways."

© Getty Images Marcus Scribner has joined the cast as Jonah Silver

"Always the cool kid growing up, Jonah carries himself with confidence and swagger in all situations, so he's naturally frustrated at being a rookie cop on the sidelines of the city's biggest investigations."

Marcus, at just 25, already has a decade of acting experience under his belt, most notably becoming a star at the age of 14 when he was cast as Andre "Junior" Johnson Jr. in the beloved ABC sitcom Black-ish, appearing as one of its main cast members for all eight seasons.

He reprised the role for several appearances throughout the first four years of its spin-off Grown-ish, before being promoted to the lead and the series narrator for its fifth and sixth seasons.

© Getty Images The actor is best known for his role as Junior in "Black-ish"

Marcus' other most notable credits include voicing Bow in Netflix's She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, voicing D'Angelo Baker in Dragons: The Nine Realms, and a supporting role in the 2023 film How to Blow Up a Pipeline.

Sonequa's casting was the first to be announced, during a CBS press conference last month. "I'm gonna have to get a really good Boston accent, just so I can throw it out at times," she told press at the time, adding: "We love the Reagans. We have all loved the Reagans for so long."

© GC Images Jonah serves as a pseudo version of Will Hochman's character, the youngest in the family

"Being Detective Lena Silver, who is coming from a prominent law enforcement family, you will love the Silvers too. I'm super excited for this partnership, and to be back in the CBS family."

Donnie, 55, also chimed in: "I'm incredibly grateful for the years on Blue Bloods, and incredibly grateful to be able to keep the traditional Blue Bloods alive and move it forward into a new world with new friends and new situations."