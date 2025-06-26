General Hospital star reveals surprising fan reaction to recast news

Soap opera fans are a loyal bunch, particularly those who love to turn on ABC's General Hospital every weekday to see what drama their favorite characters are embroiled in.

When it came time to recast Michael Corinthos after Chad Duell left the role following an almost 15-year run, fans waited with bated breath to see who would step up to the plate – and they were not disappointed.

Big shoes to fill

© CBS via Getty Images Rory was cast in the role after Chad Duell resigned

The Young and the Restless star Rory Gibson has stepped into the role with ease, and revealed how special it was to get the tick of approval from GH's army of loyal supporters.

"I've been a recast before, so I know that it can come with a little bit of resistance, especially if the person that you are jumping in for has been there for a while, and I know that people really love Chad," he told Soap Opera Digest.

"I was kind of anticipating a little bit of resistance and a little bit of heat and maybe people not warming up to me super-quick, so I kind of made the intention of [avoiding social media]," he continued. "I don't have Twitter; I do have Instagram, but I was like, 'Just try to avoid things. Just don't even look at it because it's going to get a little intense for a little bit.'"

© CBS via Getty Images Fans gave Rory glowing reviews for his portrayal of Michael

The actor stayed away from social media for weeks until his friend encouraged him to end the ban.

"She was like, 'You should really just hop on and see what people are saying.' I was like, 'No, no, no.' She was like, 'No, seriously,' because she knew that I was…not worried about it, but just anticipating some negativity or some heat coming my way, I suppose," he told the outlet.

Thankfully, GH fans can't get enough of his portrayal, giving glowing reviews across the board. "Everyone has been unbelievably, overwhelmingly kind," Rory said. "It was so cool to see. It was just so refreshing and nice and I really felt the love. I felt very welcomed, and I was very appreciative of it."

A sea of support

© Getty Images The actor has settled in on the General Hospital set

The star took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his first month on the show, with fans praising Rory for his ability to effortlessly slip into the role of Michael.

"You are absolutely amazing as Michael!! Best recast in soap opera history!!" one wrote, while another added, "I was upset when Chad left but man you are perfect for the role!!! Best recast ever."

"Not easy taking over a role that has been played by the same actor for so long. Kudos to you for making it such an effortless transition. Awesome!!!" shared another fan, while a fourth declared, "You're doing a great job!! You took on the role of Michael without missing a beat!"

© ABC via Getty Images Chad portrayed Michael for almost 15 years

Chad had played the role since 2010, and nabbed a Daytime Emmy Award for his incredible work.

Speaking on The Daily Drama Podcast, he explained that his life had felt "stagnant" and that he'd "stifled myself in certain aspects, and sometimes you need to take drastic steps or make yourself feel uncomfortable and take a step," leading him to resign from GH.