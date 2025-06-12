Skip to main contentSkip to footer
General Hospital stars pay tribute to Chris Robinson as cause of death at 86 is revealed
The actor also had a brief stint on a rival soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
The soap opera community is mourning the loss of one of their own, with the death of General Hospital alum Chris Robinson earlier this week at the age of 86.

The actor was best known for playing Dr. Rick Webber on the long-running soap for eight years, taking over the role Michael Gregory originated in 1978 and remaining on the show until 1986.

A friend of the star's broke the news of his passing, and his representative confirmed his death to Today.com, revealing his cause of death in a statement as well.

Chris Robinson during ABC's "General Hospital" Fan Day at Sportsman's Lodge in Studio City, California, United States© Getty Images
Robinson "peacefully passed in his sleep at his ranch near Sedona, Arizona at 12:30am on June 9, 2025," according to his rep. The cause of death was revealed to be heart failure, adding that he "had been in heart failure for some time, and is his official cause of death."

The actor is survived by his wife Jacquie Shane-Robinson, plus his sons Shane Robinson, Coby Robinson, Christian Robinson, Taylor Robinson, Christopher Robinson, Christopher Lance, and his adopted son Robb Walker.

Several tributes to the star poured in as well, with one of the first actually coming from the official General Hospital social media page. 

GENERAL HOSPITAL - Shoot Date: June 28, 1984. CHRIS ROBINSON© Disney General Entertainment Con
"General Hospital's enduring legacy owes a debt of gratitude to Chris Robinson and his portrayal of Dr. Rick Webber," their post read. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends as they mourn their loss. May he rest in peace."

Genie Francis, who plays Rick Webber's adoptive daughter Laura Webber, took to social media with a throwback image of herself with her on-screen father, as Rick walks Laura down the aisle. "I am so sad, he will be missed," she simply wrote on X.

Kin Shriner, who plays Scott Baldwin on the soap opera (who was responsible for Rick's death in the show), also paid tribute on X. "Sorry to hear about Chris Robinson passing, we had such fun @GeneralHospital, he would love to find ways to get u to goof up your lines, I enjoyed our time there!!"

GENERAL HOSPITAL - Shoot Date: December 15, 1981. UNKNOWN;CHRIS ROBINSON;DENISE ALEXANDER;NORMA CONNOLLY;JACKLYN ZEMAN;ANTHONY GEARY;GENIE FRANCIS© Disney General Entertainment Con
Fans also noted that Robinson's passing marked the loss of all three members of one of the show's most iconic storylines in the '80s, that being the love triangle between Rick Webber, Lesley Faulkner and Monica Bard.

Lesley was played by Denise Alexander, who passed away in March at the age of 85. Just two months earlier, Leslie Charleson, who played Monica, died as well aged 79.

Rick's former lover was Monica Bard. But when he is presumed dead (while he is really on sabbatical), he returns to find out that she has married his younger brother Jeff (played by Richard Dean Anderson).

Leslie Charleson, Chris Robinson & Denise Alexander© Getty Images
Meanwhile, he strikes up a romance with Lesley Faulkner and thereby adopts her teenage daughter Laura. However, while married to Lesley, he rekindles his romance with Monica years later, while she is married to Alan Quartermaine (played by Stuart Damon).

He plans to remarry Monica when he discovers she is pregnant, but the child turns out to be Rick's. He reunites with Lesley and they remarry and adopt a son. However, she dies in a car crash soon after, and he marries his son's biological mother. He is ultimately killed by Laura's high school sweetheart Scott.

photo of denise richards and on screen family on general hospital© Disney General Entertainment Con
Both Genie and Kin Shriner (far right) paid tribute to Robinson

Robinson returned to General Hospital in 2002 for an arc involving Lesley's return and the rekindling of their relationship, and once again in 2013. He also played Jack Hamilton on The Bold and the Beautiful from 1992 to 2002, and once again in 2005. His last on-screen role was the 2022 film Just for a Week.

