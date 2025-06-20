Meet The Young and the Restless star Susan Walters' famous husband and their 2 children

Susan Walters, 61, has starred on The Young and the Restless on and off since 2001. But while her life on screen can be melodramatic, her life behind-the-scenes is far more interesting.

Susan has been married to fellow actor Linden Ashby, 65, for 39 years. The couple share two children together. Here's everything we know about the family.

Susan and Linden's love story

© CBS via Getty Images Susan and Linden fell in love right away

Susan and Linden met in 1985 while on the set of the soap Loving. They married just six months later.

"We started dating in October, and we were married within six months of our first date," Susan told Soap Opera Digest in 2022. "Years later, I said to my mom, 'You never said anything about the fact that I was marrying this person after knowing him for less than six months and I was only 22. What were you thinking?'"

Linden went on to star in the martial arts film Mortal Kombat and as Sheriff Noah Stilinski in the television series Teen Wolf.

© Instagram Linden and his granddaughter, Nora

He also acts alongside his wife on The Young and the Restless as Cameron Kirsten.

"As far as my job on The Young and the Restless, [Linden] should be getting three quarters because he would run lines with me every night. You know he's been amazing," Susan shared with PEOPLE in 2022.

Susan and Linden are both from the South. Linden was raised in Atlantic Beach, Florida, while Susan grew up in Atlanta. The couple may love the South, but they live in Los Angeles.

Their miracle children

Susan gave birth to her first daughter, Frances Grace, in 1991, and her daughter Savannah Elizabeth in 1992.

© Instragram Susan and Linden's daughter has been married for 9 years

But at first, the couple didn't realize they were pregnant.

"She had this lump in her stomach and [was] cramping," Linden explained to Soaps. "[It turned out] she was four months pregnant! She wasn't supposed to be able to get pregnant, that's why she was going on birth control to kickstart her system!"

Susan regularly shares photos of her children to Instagram. Last year, she congratulated her daughter Grace on her eight year anniversary to her husband Jack, writing: "Happy Anniversary to this dynamic duo!! One of my happiest days was watching you marry 8 years ago, and that happiness continues with how your love (and family) has grown."

© Instagram Susan, Linden, Grace, and Nora are all smiles

Grace gave birth to her daughter Nora in 2022. She's Susan and Linden's first granddaughter. According to her Instagram, Susan is a very present grandparent.

"Family rides are the best rides," she captioned a photo of Nora and her grandpa on a bike ride in Hawaii.