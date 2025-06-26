Chicago Fire adds new cast member for season 14 — and you'll recognize him from a cancelled show

Come this fall, Chicago Fire is coming back with a new season, its 14th installment, and a new cast member.

Brandon Larracuente, who previously starred in another Dick Wolfe show, On Call, prior to its cancellation, has joined the beloved NBC procedural.

News of his casting comes after all three shows from the One Chicago franchise, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD, were renewed last month by NBC, as were their leads' contracts.

© Getty Brandon joins as a firefighter

Per Deadline, Brandon joins Chicago Fire, which also stars Taylor Kinney, Jesse Spencer, Kara Killmer, and Miranda Rae Mayo, among others, as a key member of Firehouse 51, though further character details remain unclear.

His casting comes not only amid his previous show On Call's cancellation, but also amid the departure of Chicago Fire regulars Daniel Kyri and Jake Lockett.

On Call, which starred Pretty Little Liars alum Troian Bellissario and Full House star Lori Loughlin, was cancelled by Prime Video in May after just one season comprised of eight episodes.

© Getty His casting comes after On Call's cancellation

Per Deadline, there were efforts to shop the show to other networks; no deal has been struck, though hopes remain that the show will get picked up elsewhere for a second season.

As for the future of the One Chicago universe, the outlet reported earlier this month that all leads of the three series, which include Taylor as well as Miranda and Dermot Mulroney for Fire, plus Chicago P.D.'s Jason Beghe and Chicago Med's S. Epatha Merkerson and Oliver Platt, will be returning to their roles.

© Getty The One Chicago leads have all had their contracts renewed

The three Fire actors have all signed new deals to continue with the series, which first premiered in 2012, while Med's Oliver and S. Epatha — who was on fellow NBC mainstay Law & Order for a whopping 17 seasons between 1993 to 2010 — had already signed multi-year deals last year.

The three shows will come back in the fall for 21 episodes, however, cast members will be absent from a couple episodes throughout the respective seasons, a new cost-cutting measure from NBC.

© Getty Miranda and Taylor's characters are possibly expanding their family in the new season

All three of the shows air Wednesdays on NBC, and Deadline previously reported that per NBCUniversal, the current seasons of the three have reached nearly 46 million total viewers season to-date across NBC and Peacock, with all three's streaming viewership rising year-over-year.

Chicago Fire aired its last episode of season 13 on May 21, and it saw Taylor's character and Miranda's Stella Kidd surprised by a positive pregnancy test.