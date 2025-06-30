'Stellar' 6-season crime drama should be your next binge-watch on Netflix

Calling all crime drama fans! Netflix has added all six seasons of the hit police procedural, Line of Duty, to its line-up of amazing shows – and we think it should be your next binge-watch.
The series, which was created by Jed Mercurio and ran from 2012 to 2021 on the BBC, is hugely popular among viewers, with some hailing it as "the best police drama". Keep reading for all you need to know about the show.
What is Line of Duty about?
Delving into the murky world of police corruption, the series follows the investigations of AC-12, an anti-corruption unit tasked with bringing corrupt officers to justice.
Each season of the show sees AC-12 look into a new case, while the main cast of characters remains the same.
Season one introduced viewers to three key players: Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), the head of AC-12; Steve Arnott (Martin Compston), a recent transfer from the Counter-Terrorism Unit; and Kate Fleming, a talented detective within AC-12.
What happens in season 1?
In season one, AC-12 are investigating gifted and charismatic DCI Tony Gates (Lennie James), who appears to be a hard-working and exemplary officer with the best crime figures on the force. But Hastings is convinced his results are too good to be true and is determined to prove that Gates is playing the target culture to benefit his career at the expense of victims of crime.
He recruits DS Steve Arnott, who has been ostracised from his Counter-Terrorism colleagues after refusing to participate in a cover-up. Meanwhile, talented detective DC Kate Fleming wheedles her way into Gates' unit, teaming up with his loyal lieutenants, Detective Sergeant Matthew 'Dot' Cottan and Detective Constable Nigel Morton.
The synopsis continues: "And, as if being under investigation isn't enough of a complication for Gates, he's also trying to hide an affair with an old flame (Gina McKee).
"Over five hour-long episodes, Arnott, Fleming and Gates become embroiled in a cat-and-mouse thriller. Every time Gates seems cornered, he finds a way to turn the tables. But all the time he's digging a bigger hole for himself, plunging irrevocably into a moral abyss. And each week the stakes get higher. Soon it isn’t just careers on the line – it's lives."
Who stars in Line of Duty?
Adrian Dunbar stars as DSI Ted Hastings, alongside Martin Compston as DS Steve Arnott and Vicky McClure as DS Kate Fleming.
Over the course of six seasons, they're joined by an impressive line-up of stars, including Keeley Hawes, Stephen Graham, Daniel Mays, Anna Maxwell Martin, Kelly Macdonald, Jessica Raine, and Thandiwe Newton.
What have viewers said about the show?
It's safe to say that the nail-biting series is a big hit with viewers, who have praised the show on social media over the years.
One person penned on X: "Just finished binge-watching all 6 seasons of Line of Duty! What an incredible journey," while another hailed the show as "best police procedural I've ever seen in my life".
A third fan wrote: "One of the best series to ever hit our TV [screens]. #LineOfDuty," while another described the drama as "stella TV viewing".
Line of Duty is available to watch on Netflix and BBC iPlayer.
