'Stellar' 6-season crime drama should be your next binge-watch on Netflix

In season one, AC-12 are investigating gifted and charismatic DCI Tony Gates (Lennie James), who appears to be a hard-working and exemplary officer with the best crime figures on the force. But Hastings is convinced his results are too good to be true and is determined to prove that Gates is playing the target culture to benefit his career at the expense of victims of crime.

He recruits DS Steve Arnott, who has been ostracised from his Counter-Terrorism colleagues after refusing to participate in a cover-up. Meanwhile, talented detective DC Kate Fleming wheedles her way into Gates' unit, teaming up with his loyal lieutenants, Detective Sergeant Matthew 'Dot' Cottan and Detective Constable Nigel Morton.

The synopsis continues: "And, as if being under investigation isn't enough of a complication for Gates, he's also trying to hide an affair with an old flame (Gina McKee).

"Over five hour-long episodes, Arnott, Fleming and Gates become embroiled in a cat-and-mouse thriller. Every time Gates seems cornered, he finds a way to turn the tables. But all the time he's digging a bigger hole for himself, plunging irrevocably into a moral abyss. And each week the stakes get higher. Soon it isn’t just careers on the line – it's lives."