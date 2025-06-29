Netflix's 'excellent' new three-part thriller has viewers 'glued to screen'

Netflix viewers have found their next must-watch in The Secret Agent, a dark and tense 3-part thriller that has quietly become a hit on the platform.

Set in 1880s London, the series offers a haunting portrait of political paranoia and personal collapse.

A forgotten BBC gem finds new fans

© BBC The Secret Agent is a must-watch series on Netflix

Although The Secret Agent originally aired on the BBC in 2016, its arrival on Netflix has given the drama a fresh wave of popularity.

Based on Joseph Conrad’s 1907 novel, the story centres on Mr Verloc, a shopkeeper leading a double life.

Played by Toby Jones, Verloc is a reluctant spy working for foreign agents, under pressure to carry out a devastating act of political violence.

He’s also watched closely by the British authorities, placing him at the centre of a dangerous conspiracy.

Praise for the cast’s gripping performances

Vicky McClure plays Winnie

Toby, 57, has been singled out for his performance as the conflicted and crumbling Verloc.

One viewer wrote on IMDb: “Toby Jones can do little wrong for me… he played the hapless, hopeless, desperate and cowardly Verloc brilliantly.”

Vicky McClure, 41, also stars as Verloc’s wife Winnie, whose emotional journey is one of the show’s most moving elements.

Stephen Graham, 51, brings quiet intensity as Inspector Heat, a determined officer growing suspicious of Verloc’s activities.

Viewers have praised the cast as “excellent”, with several reviews calling it “the best thing I’ve watched in ages”.

Slow-burn storytelling with a big payoff

© BBC The Secret Agent is available to stream on Netflix

The Secret Agent has drawn attention for its pacing.

Unlike many thrillers, the tension doesn’t rely on action or twists, but on atmosphere and psychological pressure.

One viewer commented: “There are no heroes, only flawed but passionate people… dangerously entwined with the lives of essentially honest people who are, for the most part, unaware of the dangers brewing beneath their floorboards.”

Another added: “It’s a gritty, realistic story of desperate people trying to survive and succeed in a terrible situation.”

Authentic and oppressive visuals

Toby Jones stars as Anton Verloc

The series has been praised for its commitment to period detail.

Every scene captures the mood of Victorian London, from gaslit alleys and foggy streets to cramped interiors filled with peeling wallpaper.

The bleak visual tone adds to the sense of suffocation that surrounds the characters.

The costuming, lighting and set design all help create a believable and unsettling world.

A story with modern echoes

© BBC Toby Jones is brilliant in The Secret Agent

While the series is firmly rooted in the late 19th century, many viewers have noted how relevant its themes still feel.

The Secret Agent explores surveillance, political unrest and radicalisation, all through the lens of ordinary people drawn into extraordinary circumstances.

The drama doesn’t sensationalise or simplify its characters. Instead, it asks difficult questions about morality, fear and personal responsibility.

The Secret Agent is made up of just three episodes, making it an ideal weekend watch.

The entire mini-series is available to stream now on Netflix.