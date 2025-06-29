'Excellent' 6-part mystery thriller with Anna Maxwell Martin is coming to Netflix

Calling all thriller fans! Netflix is about to add the gripping mystery, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, starring Anna Maxwell Martin, and viewers have hailed it as "excellent".

Based on the hit novels by Holly Jackson, this dark and twisted mystery follows teenager Pip Fitz-Amobi, who decides to look into the murder of a 17-year-old girl in her small, sleepy town.

The series arrives on Netflix on Tuesday, 1 July, so mark your calendars! In the meantime, find out all you need to know about the series below.

What is A Good Girl's Guide to Murder about?

The series, which first aired on the BBC in July last year, follows teenager Pip Fitz-Amobi, who is determined to solve a murder that happened in her town five years ago.

© Joss Barratt/Netflix Emma Myers stars as Pip Fitz-Amobi in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder

The synopsis reads: "It's the Summer holidays, but teenager Pip Fitz-Amobi is focused on an unusual school research project. In Little Kilton five years ago, schoolgirl Andie Bell went missing.

"Her boyfriend, Sal Singh, sent a text confessing to the murder before being found dead, seemingly taking his own life. Andie's body was never found. Case closed. However, Pip isn't so sure and is determined to prove Sal's innocence."

Who stars in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder?

Emma Myers (Wednesday) leads the cast as Pip Fitz-Amobi.

© Sally Mais/Netflix The mystery series comes to Netflix in July

She's joined by Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland, Ludwig) as Leanne, Gary Beadle (Rye Lane, Small Axe) as Victor, Mathew Baynton (Ghosts, Wonka) as Elliot Ward, Asha Banks (My Fault: London) as Cara, and Zain Iqbal as Ravi Singh.

What have viewers said about A Good Girl's Guide to Murder?

It's safe to say the show went down a storm with fans, who can't wait for the show's return with a second season, which went into production in April.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX The series first aired in July last year on the BBC

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "#AGoodGirlsGuideToMurder is brilliant, a must watch," while another encouraged others to tune in, adding: "Just finished watching this and thought it was excellent. Would recommend if you like a good crime mystery."

A third fan penned: "Just finished watching #AGoodGirlsGuideToMurder on BBC iPlayer and it was excellent. Very tense script and brilliant acting," while another compared the series to the source material: "Really enjoyed # AGoodGirlsGuideToMurder on BBC. As a fan of the books, I thought they did a really good job."

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder comes to Netflix on Tuesday 1, July. The series is also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.