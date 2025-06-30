Netflix viewers gripped by 'absolute masterpiece' returning drama

Netflix viewers are "gripped" by the highly anticipated third season of hit South Korean thriller, Squid Game, with many binge-watching all six new episodes.

The dystopian survival drama sees a group of financially desperate individuals compete in a series of deadly challenges for a chance to win a life-changing cash prize.

What are viewers saying about season 3?

Taking to social media, viewers praised the compelling third season, with some hailing the show a "masterpiece".

One person penned: "Just finished #SquidGame3 and I'm not okay. This season hit deep, not just the games, but the pain, sacrifice, and raw human emotion. It's more than survival. It's a mirror of life, power, and choices. Masterpiece," while another said they were "hooked" by all three seasons, adding: "an absolute masterpiece".

© Netflix Viewers praised the third and final season

A third viewer wrote: "Squid Game Season 3 is absolutely amazing – every moment truly gripped me. The new challenges were incredibly intense and the story remains captivating. It's definitely one of the best series I've watched in a long time," while another added: "Finished my binge watch of the new season of #SquidGame!!! I was not disappointed."

What happens in Squid Game season 3?

The official synopsis reads: "A failed rebellion, the death of a friend, and a secret betrayal — Squid Game Season 3 picks up in the aftermath of Season 2's bloody cliff-hanger. Although Gi-hun is at his lowest point yet, the Squid Game stops for no one. So Gi-hun will be forced to make some important choices in the face of overwhelming despair as he and the surviving players are thrust into deadlier games that test everyone's resolve. With each round, their choices lead to increasingly grave consequences.

© Netflix Lee Jung-jae stars in the drama

"Meanwhile, In-ho resumes his role as Front Man to welcome the mysterious VIPs, and his brother Jun-ho continues his search for the elusive island, unaware there's a traitor in their midst. Will Gi-hun make the right decisions, or will the Front Man finally break his spirit?"

What are TV critics saying about season 3?

The show has been met with positive reviews, with The Telegraph awarding the series four stars, while The Guardian described the drama as "more operatic and bloodthirsty" in its three-star review.

© Netflix The series was met with positive reviews

Meanwhile, Empire hailed the season as a "wild ride", handing out four stars.

Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix.