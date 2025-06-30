Downton Abbey 3 trailer teases Lady Mary's scandal - Watch

The official trailer for the third and final Downton Abbey movie is finally here – and it looks amazing!

In the new clip, Robert Crawley prepares to step down from his role as head of the household and hand over the reins to his daughter, Lady Mary. However, when Mary's divorce makes the newspaper front pages, her future as her father's successor is thrown into jeopardy.

The upcoming film, titled Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, will see many of the franchise's major stars reprise their roles, including Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, and Joanne Froggatt, while also welcoming some new faces to the cast, such as Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale and Arty Froushan.

© Universal Pictures UK The final film will be released in cinemas on September 12

The film, penned by Julian Fellowes, is set in the 1930s and follows the Crawley family as they embrace change and welcome a new chapter.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale arrives in cinemas on September 12.