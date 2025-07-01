Dylan Dreyer celebrates new chapter with beach photo during reunion with much-loved Today star

Dylan Dreyer is a doting mom to three young sons, and she marked a very special new chapter this weekend - the end of school for the summer! The NBC star marked the occasion by a special beach reunion with her good friend and former colleague, Hoda Kotb.

The doting mom shared a photo of her children, Calvin, eight, Oliver, five, and three-year-old Rusty, walking along the shore with Hoda's two daughters, Haley, seven, and Hope, five.

In the caption, Dylan wrote: "Summer squad! Let the summer fun begin!"Both Dylan and Hoda live near the water. Dylan has a vacation home just outside of NYC, where her family spend the majority of the holidays and weekends. Hoda, meanwhile, moved to Upstate New York in 2024, ahead of her departure from Today.

Now that school is out for the summer, Dylan will no doubt be planning some fun trips with her family.She loves to travel and does so regularly for work. She loves taking her children away too, and last year spoke to HELLO! about her top tips for making traveling with young children as stress-free as possible.

The star admitted one of the biggest hacks was bringing along grandparents! She said: "If you can enlist someone else in your family... like my mother, and father-in-law will drop everything to travel with us, and it makes it so much more easy to travel with grandparents... I'm very lucky to have grandparents who are willing to travel with us and help. I also think, you know, when you're on vacation with your kids, you're not home, you don't have laundry to do, you don't have bills to pay - just embrace the vacation. Stop thinking of all the things you want to do, or you have to do."

She added: "The kids are fine running up and down the hallway of the hotel. They're fine jumping in the pool, even if it's nothing fancy, if there is a body of water, that's all they want to do, so you know, just kind of go with the flow a little bit.

"Just do what they want to do, if they want to stay up late and watch TV, why not? What are you going to do the next morning? So I think that's kind of how we approach vacation, we let them eat whatever they want. We let them call the shots and do whatever they want, and it just makes it easier and less stressful for everyone involved."

Dylan shares her three sons with husband Brian Fichera. The couple met at work while both living in Boston, and relocated to NYC when Dylan got her job at Today.