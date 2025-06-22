Today's Dylan Dreyer causes a stir as she expresses gratitude for life abroad in new video

Dylan Dreyer's children are never far from her thoughts when she's abroad, and over the weekend she shared an exciting new update close to home.

The Today Show star has been in the UK to report on Royal Ascot for NBC - something she does every year - and expressed her gratitude for the way of life over there in a new video.

She posted to Instagram footage of herself walking around a popular supermarket, Waitrose, where she was picking up a number of gluten-free products for her son Calvin, eight, who has celiac disease.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Dylan Dreyer is currently in the UK - and loving it!

Dylan is a huge advocate for raising awareness of those suffering from celiac disease and the need for more visibility on menus and food labels, as well as more variety in general.

Alongside the footage of her shopping overseas, Dylan wrote: "Can’t visit the UK without stopping at the grocery store and filling up an extra suitcase suitcase with gluten free finds!!"

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer shares an update from the UK

Food included gluten free flour, bread, pasta, biscuits, and chips, that she packed into her suitcase in her hotel room.

She's long been a fan of Waitrose and last year stocked up on supplies during her last work trip to England. At the time, Dylan spoke to HELLO! about how impressed she was.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer has been enjoying time in the UK to report on Royal Ascot

Discussing the vast difference in prices when shopping at British supermarket, she told HELLO!: "I just want to say kudos to Waitrose and, you know, really so many of the grocery stores in the UK, because I mean celiac disease here in the United States.

"I don't know if it's not taken as seriously or what, but it's like more of a nuisance in the United States and you have to kind of find places where you can, maybe get some stuff and it's okay.

© Instagram Dylan has had a jet-setting few weeks and was recently in Alaska with Today

"And it's getting better but to go into Waitrose and it's just a basic gluten-free flour, it's not made with anything, you know, expensive. The fact that I can order it on Amazon for $20, or I can buy it in Waitrose for £2, it was absolutely shocking. So all I did was fill up my suitcase with mostly flour but then like just the treats are different, you know, the biscuits and the cookies and just the bread, oh my gosh."

The star added: "I spent £40 and the flip side of that is to order that exact flower on Amazon, it's $40 just for two packs. So, I mean such a difference and I wish it was easier here in the United States and it's not, it's very frustrating."