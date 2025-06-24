Today's Dylan Dreyer stuns with body transformation as she wears the prettiest dress

Dylan Dreyer has been on the go a lot over the past few weeks and has just returned to NYC following a whirlwind trip to the UK.

The Third Hour star was there to report on Royal Ascot for NBC, and looked fabulous in a selection of head-turning outfits.

In one of her latest Instagram post, Dylan posted a picture of herself wearing a gorgeous custom-made floral pink dress, which was teamed with a matching fascinator.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer looked stunning in a bright pink dress at Royal Ascot

She posed in the midlength design in front of a floral wall backdrop, with her arms on her hips, highlighting her seriously toned arms.

Dylan has seriously impressed fans after finding time in her busy schedule to undertake a 6 week workout programme that was custom-made to suit her lifestyle.

© Instagram A picture of Dylan's workout she's been doing for the past six weeks

What's more, it's subtly transformed her body, and she's never felt stronger. She shared the workout routine she had been given in a recent post on social media, inspiring many fans to try it out themselves.

In the caption, she wrote: "42 days COMPLETE!! @sotomethod is my absolute favorite workout routine…flexible, tough, effective, fun…and no one motivates more than @hoffhil !! Granted, it took me a little longer than 42 days to complete, but I've never felt stronger! Can beat Calvin in an arm wrestle, no big deal."

© Dylan Dreyer Dylan loves to dress up - pictured at the recent Kentucky Derby

This isn't the first time Dylan has spoken about this workout regime, which has been described as "a mix of cardio and sculpting movements designed to maximize burn and efficiently deliver a full-body workout."

The Misty the Cloud author first became "obsessed" with the exercise class when Hilary came onto Today to talk about it.

© Instagram Dylan with her family

She previously said: "Her workouts fit into my day so easily, and that’s not an easy feat."

As a doting mother to three young sons, Calvin, Oliver, and Rusty, staying healthy and strong has never been so important to the star. During an interview with HELLO!, Dylan previously said that she and her husband, Brian Fichera, adore parenthood.

"I wish I had started having kids sooner," she said. "Because I really love everything about kids. I never thought I would love it as much as I do.

© Getty Images Dylan in the Today studios

"Being a mom is the best. I love fostering their ideas, I also somehow found more patience after becoming a mom."

Dylan's children often feature in her social media posts, and she doesn't shy away from posting the realities of parenting young children.

She is also a huge advocate for raising awareness of celiac disease and the need for increasing awareness, as well as more gluten-free options in restaurants and at public venues, following her eight-year-old son Calvin's diagnosis back in 2023.