Dylan Dreyer's striking replacement on Today sends fans into a frenzy

Studio 1A looked very different this week with many of Today's main hosts noticeably absent but the new vibe was certainly eye-catching.

While Dylan Dreyer, Al Roker and Savannah Guthrie were away on assignments, Craig Melvin had an alternative team around him.

This included Laura Jarrett stepping in for Savannah and a face we don't see too often on week days on Today, standing in for the meteorologists.

Angie Lassman took Dylan's spot and she did it in style.

Angie Lassman

© Instagram Fans fell in love with Angie's dress

The striking host — who appears on the Saturday edition of the NBC show with Peter Alexander and Laura – made waves with her bold sense of style, particularly on Thursday's show.

She wore a bright, yellow dress, with nude heels and looked like a ray of sunshine.

Angie shared photos from the set on Instagram and her fans immediately began asking where her outfit was from.

Bold look

© Getty Images Angie delivers the weather forecast on Today on the weekends

"I love your dress," wrote one, while many others mirrored the statement saying she looked "awesome," and "impeccable."

Angie appears to have enjoyed her time on the show and fit right in with the other guests.

It's likely the show will return to his regular hosts next week with Dylan returning from Royal Ascot, Savannah from Cannes and Al from Alaska.

Hot mess

© Instagram Dylan had a double assignment

Dylan has been incredibly busy and revealed she felt like a "hot mess" after a whirlwind trip to Alaska with Al, followed by a trip to London to report on Royal Ascot.

She's had the assignment for ten years and last year she took her three kids along with her.

While there, she spoke exclusively to HELLO! and confessed she'd consider moving her brood over the pond.

Swapping NYC for London?

© Instagram Dylan said she'd consider moving her family to the UK

The popular meteorologist was full of optimism when asked whether she would ever want to swap New York City for London for a while.

"I think it would be an easy transition if I ever were to go out there [to London] and my life revolves around my kids," she said before highlighting her eldest's health condition.

"And Calvin with having celiac disease. You know, it's honestly all I think about, I mean, all I have to do is feed kids all day long and it's hard to feed him sometimes and I just it would be fun to experiment and try to live there and see how much easier it would be to live with kids there."

© Instagram Dylan looked beautiful at Royal Ascot

"I would love it," she added, observing that London is a quieter version of New York City.

"I'm a little more introverted. I think maybe that's why I'm drawn to London.... what I also love when I go out to London is a lot of the green space and just getting to walk around and wander and people watch!"