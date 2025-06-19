Dylan Dreyer is a 'hot mess' after leaving Today studios in whirlwind move

Dylan Dreyer always appears calm, cool and collected but that wasn't the case this week.

The NBC meteorologist's feet barely touched the ground as she jumped ship on the Today studios in New York for two huge assignments.

Dylan revealed she was leaving the show's headquarters in the big apple to go to Royal Ascot in England.

However, she had a pretty impressive pitstop first!

Pit stop

© Instagram Dylan had her hands full

The host documented her journey on Instagram and revealed she was UK bound... after she stopped in Anchorage, Alaska first.

Dylan said: "I have never traveled to Royal Ascot with a hat box via Anchorage, Alaska!! Quick, amazing pit stop for @todayshow before heading to London for @nbc."

She posted a video of herself disembarking the aircraft with masses of luggage — including the hat box — in tow. She appeared flustered and confessed she was a "hot mess," on arrival.

New surroundings

Fortunately, Dylan quickly adjusted to her new surroundings and the videos and pictures she shared of beautiful Alaska, blew fans away.

Dylan and Al Roker teamed up to head to the land of the midnight sun, where the sun remains visible for 24 hours a day in the summer months.

© Instagram Dylan's views from the land of the midnight sun

Their segment was shot on June 19 to air on the show on the 20th.

She couldn't get over how incredible the scenery was and shared a look outside her window at 9pm when the sun was still blazing over the mountains.

Royal Ascot

Dylan has attended Ascot for years

It'll be a swift turnaround for Dylan who is hitting up the races in the UK to report on Royal Ascot again.

Last year, she spoke exclusively to HELLO! when she was there and revealed she once got in trouble for taking a selfie with a member of the royal family.

When the late Queen Elizabeth II was still alive, Dylan couldn't resist taking a sneaky photo of the monarch after spotting her in the distance during the trophy distribution.

© Instagram She confessed to once getting in 'trouble' at Ascot

She explained: "I will say my favourite memory, which I kind of got in trouble for, was we were on the back side of the track where they give out the trophies and everything and there's the glass area where the winners sit and or the people who are distributing the trophy.

And Queen Elizabeth was there and her back was to me, but she had her hat on and these amazing earrings and I took a selfie with her in the background. As soon as I took the selfie, someone said 'You can't take pictures here,' and I'm like, 'I know, I'm sorry,' and walked away, but I still have that selfie!"