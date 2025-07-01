Fans share same complaint over smash-hit Netflix show as it returns for season 3

Although the show's conclusion was highly anticipated by fans, Squid Game 3 viewers have taken to social media to complain about several elements of the new series - but do you agree? Warning: minor spoilers ahead for season three…

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, some fans took issue with Player 100's lengthy storyline, which they felt received more screen time than some of the more interesting characters in the show. One person wrote: "It’s so [expletive] disappointing how Player 100 whose actor has a problematic past got more screen time than all the female characters this season, what the hell was the director thinking."

© No Ju-han/Netflix Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game season three

Another person added: "This… old hag grandpa being one of the finalists is the biggest [expletive] of this show and the fact that he gets more screen time than Lee Byung-hun is diabolical."

WATCH: Squid Game Season 3's trailer on Netflix

Others were unhappy with the detective character, who initially played an integral role in the show after discovering that the games were taking place and investigating them. One person wrote: "If you ever feel useless, just think of this detective. Bro took 3 seasons to find that island & didn't do [expletive] when he actually found it." Another fan posted: "What’s Hwang Jun-ho’s contribution in the entire series? (other than Wi Ha-joon serving face card).

© No Ju-han/Netflix What did you think of Squid Game season 3?

"Took him 2 seasons to find the island, for what exactly? Killing off In-ho would’ve been iconic, but he ended up useless." A third person added: "Meet the most useless character in fiction, Hwang Jun-ho. Bro took 2 entire seasons to get to that island, only to do absolutely nothing except asking his brother the same question again."

However, viewers were mostly disappointed by the finale, which saw Cate Blanchett make a surprise cameo appearance which appeared to tease a US version of the hit show. One person wrote: "A lot of things about Squid Game 3 were questionable but nothing was worse than Netflix setting up American Squid Game by showing some white people in the streets of LA playing ddakji."

© No Ju-han/Netflix Gyu-young as No-eul in Squid Game season 3

Another fan added: "In my opinion, this ending sucked and felt like a cash grab for an American Squid Game."

However, the creator of the show, Hwang Dong-hyuk, has denied that the ending was purely to make way for a US version, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "This story started out with me wanting to tackle issues about the limitless competition and the system that’s created in late capitalism. I wanted to leave it on a note highlighting the fact that these systems, even if one comes down, it’s not easy to dismantle the whole system — it will always repeat itself.

"That’s why I wanted to end it with an American recruiter. And I wrote that scene wanting an impactful ending for the show, not in order to open rooms for anything else."