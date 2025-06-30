Stranger Things creators reveal next project – and it sounds seriously good

The Duffer Brothers' next project has been revealed after finishing production on Stranger Things – and we already know that we'll be binge-watching it! Matt and Ross Duffer, who are best known for bringing Netflix's sci-fi smash hit to the screen, will be developing a novel, The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne. So what is it all about? Find out here…

The synopsis of the book reads: "Babs Dionne, doting grandmother and vicious crime matriarch, rules her small town with an iron fist. She controls the flow of drugs into its borders with the help of her loyal lieutenants, girlfriends since they were teenagers, and her eldest daughter, Lori, a former soldier struggling with addiction.

The Savage Novel Death of Babs Dionne book cover

"When a drug cartel discovers that its numbers are down in the area, they send a malevolent force, known only as The Man, to investigate. At the same time, Babs's youngest daughter, Sis, has gone missing, which doesn't seem at all like a coincidence. In twenty-four hours, Sis will be found dead, and the whole town will seek shelter from Babs's wrath."

The hit novel was described by The Times as "a bloody yet surprisingly warm-hearted spin on The Godfather", while The Guardian called it "a tour de force" – so we're expecting exciting things!

© Courtesy of Netflix Stranger Things is concluding with season 5

This isn't the Duffer Brothers' first project since Stranger Things, as they have also produced the upcoming supernatural mystery series The Boroughs, which is set to air in 2026, as well as serving as executive producers on the upcoming Netflix horror, Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen.

WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown shares emotional goodbye to Stranger Things

The fifth and final season of the smash hit show Stranger Things will be released later this year. Speaking about filming the show's conclusion, the creators said: "We spent a full year filming this season. By the end, we’d captured over 650 hours of footage. It’s like eight blockbuster movies. It’s pretty insane.

© Courtesy of Netflix Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, and Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler in STRANGER THINGS

"While this might be the end of the story for Mike, Hopper, Dustin, Lucas, Eleven, and the others, it’s not goodbye for Stranger Things. There are many more stories to tell."

Stranger Things 5 will release in 2025 with four episodes on 26 November, three episodes on Christmas, and the finale episode on New Year's Eve