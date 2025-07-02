Reacher star Jay Baruchel breaks silence after being recast in season 4

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jay Baruchel breaks silence after being recast in Reacher season 4
Jay Baruchel attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's FUBAR at The Grove on May 22, 2023 © Getty Images

Reacher season four saw a major role recast just weeks after announcing actor

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Jay Baruchel has broken his silence after it was revealed that the How to Train Your Dragon star had dropped out of Reacher season four, just a few weeks after his casting was initially announced.

According to Deadline, Jay had to leave the project due to a personal matter, and the show has since recast the role of Jacob Merrick, a small-town policeman, with Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette.

Although Jay hasn't disclosed what the personal matter is that forced him to leave the hit action series, he has shared a cheerful throwback photo of himself as a youngster to celebrate Canada Day. 

Jay Baruchel shared a happy throwback photo
Jay Baruchel shared a happy throwback photo

In the photo, a young Jay is full of smiles while wearing a jumper printed with the Canadian flag, and fans were quick to comment, with one posting: "Happy Canada Day!" Another person added: "Little did he know he would be the voice of one of THE BEST animated character."

Jay, 43, who voiced Hiccup in the original animated version of How to Train Your Dragon, has also been promoting the new live-action version. He recently shared a clip of the live-action star Mason Thames, who praised Jay's original performance, saying: "What he did with that character was so iconic. His performance was so heartfelt and he brought so much depth to that character that when I went into it I was scared."

Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher © Instagram
Alan stars as Jack Reacher

This isn't the first time that Reacher has had cast changes, as the titular role, played by Alan Ritchson, was originally portrayed by Tom Cruise for two films, before the franchise was adapted into a TV show.

Alan spoke about taking on the role from the Mission Impossible star on Jimmy Kimmel Live, explaining: "I wrote him a heartfelt letter. Because here's the thing, I know what you know. He's taken some criticism for the role, because he doesn't aesthetically fit the role of Reacher perfectly, according to the books.

Rebecca-Jo Dunham and Jay Baruchel attendthe premiere of "The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 05, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario© Getty Images
Rebecca-Jo Dunham and Jay Baruchel attend the premiere of "The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival

"This guy still did two movies that grossed over $300 million, and doesn't even fit. He's brought so many eyes to this series. We would not have the success that we have without it. So out of gratitude, I write him a loving, heartfelt letter, a page-long letter, and I give it to Don Granger, a partner of his at Skydance. My boss. Skydance produces the show."

Despite his good intentions, Don decided not to give him the letter, telling Alan: "'We're not going to give it to him. It's a terrible idea. He's fine with it because he's moved on in life. He's moved on and you need to move on, too.'"

