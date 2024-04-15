‘Genuinely amazing’: viewers saying same thing about gripping new sci-fi drama Fallout

Fallout is Prime Video’s latest TV show, and fans have been absolutely loving it. Like HBO’s smash hit The Last of Us, Fallout is a video game adaptation, and follows a group of survivors after a nuclear event wipes out the planet in the 1960s, creating a post-apocalyptic world with plenty of vintage throwbacks, including a swinging soundtrack!

In episode one, the story is focused on Lucy, a young woman who has spent her whole life living in an underground vault safe from the earth’s radiation, but is forced to leave and find her father after he is taken by raiders. The episode also introduces Maximus, a soldier tasked with assisting on a mission to find and kill a scientist, and ‘the Ghoul’, a mutant bounty hunter.

WATCH: Fallout is Prime Video’s newest sci-fi drama

Taking to social media to discuss the new show, one person posted: “The #Fallout show is genuinely amazing. Telling a new story in the world of the games was an inspired choice and I hope more video game adaptations take this approach. The tone and visual design are on point, and I love the characters and mystery. I can't wait for more seasons.”

© JOJO WHILDEN Power Suit and Aaron Moten (Maximus) in Fallout

Another fan added: “Upon completing the #Fallout season One, I must express my profound admiration for this captivating show. As a devoted follower of the Fallout Series since the inception of Fallout 1, the rich universe has always held a special place in my heart.

Walton Goggins (The Ghoul)

“The concept of a television adaptation based on this universe intrigued me greatly. The crucial question looming was whether it would be handled with the delicacy it deserved. I am delighted to affirm that it was indeed treated with the utmost care. The series not only paid homage to the intricate lore of the Universe but also artfully infused it with a unique perspective… I wholeheartedly suggest that any aficionados of the games delve into the series; it is truly worth a watch.”

A third person added: “Just finished the first episode of #Fallout. This is exactly the type of video game adaptation we pray for. Great production value, reverence for the game material while blazing its own path and subtle nods to the game. Also, great use of music.”

Aaron Moten as Maximus

Another fan spoke about welcoming a group of news fans of the story to the already huge gaming fandom, adding: “There are about to be a lot of new #Fallout fans out there and no matter if you started liking the series as early as Fallout 1 or as late as the TV show you are still a Fallout fan. Let's show these new vault dwellers why this is a great community.”