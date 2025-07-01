'Thrilling' drama series with 'mind-blowing twists' is returning this summer

It's time to mark your calendars as Prime Video's 'thrilling' superhero drama is returning this summer.

From the world of The Boys, Gen V is the college-set spin-off about a group of gifted teens attending Godolkin University, where students train to be the next generation of superheroes. But when the school's dark secrets come to the surface, they must decide whether they'll be the heroes or villains.

Keep reading for all you need to know about the upcoming second season.

What to expect from season 2

The official synopsis for season two reads: "School is back in session. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander's iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever.

© Brooke Palmer/Prime Video Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau and London Thor as Jordan Li in Gen V

"Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus."

It concludes: "The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realise. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it."

Meet the cast of season 2

Jaz Sinclair (Paper Towns) stars as Marie Moreau, alongside Lizze Broadway (The Rookie) as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters) as Cate Dunlap, London Thor (Shameless) as Jordan Li, Derek Luh (Shining Vale) as Jordan Li, Asa Germann (The Boys) as Sam Riordan, and Sean Patrick Thomas (Reasonable Doubt) as Polarity.

© Brooke Palmer/Prime Video The superhero drama returns in September

Joining the cast for season two is Hamish Linklater (The Crazy Ones) as Dean Cipher.

What have viewers said about the show?

Viewers who tuned into the drama upon season one's release in 2023 praised the show as a "masterpiece" with "mind-blowing twists and turns".

One person wrote on social media: "It's hilarious, it's got a great twist and a gripping story. Marie and Emma are definitely my favourite, and I love their chemistry. Can't wait to see what happens next and definitely recommend checking out," while another compared it to the flagship show, The Boys, adding: "#GenV is just as bonkers, bloody and hilarious as #TheBoys, but with some fantastic new characters and a gripping mystery at its heart."

© Brooke Palmer/Prime Video Viewers have praised the show as a "masterpiece"

A third viewer penned: "Can't believe it took me this long to watch #GenV. I binged S1 yesterday and it is fantastic!"

When will Gen V season 2 be released?

Season two of Gen V will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on September 17.