Cast break silence over shock as 'special' show cancelled after just one season

The cast of the new series Grosse Pointe Garden Society have shared their disappointment after NBC cancelled the show after just one season. The show, which follows a group of garden club members who become involved in covering up a murder, starred the likes of Brooklyn 99 star Melissa Fumero, who was among those to share her thoughts on the show being axed.

Posting on an Instagram story, she wrote: "This one stings. This job is not for the faint of heart. Thanks for watching our little show."

Referencing her character, she added on an Instagram post: "Oh, Birdie. You were one for the books. You felt like an amalgamation of every role I’ve ever played. I’ll miss so many things about this job, but most of all I will miss the incredible group of humans it brought together. I won’t miss the shoes. It’s really hard to make a show. Even harder to keep it on air. I’ll forever be proud of what we made. Thanks for watching."

Melissa Fumero opened up about the show being cancelled

AnnaSophia Robb added: "We really did have the best crew. Thanks for making it a truly magnificent experience. It’s a blessing to do what you love, and an even bigger one to work with kind, talented and fun folks," adding: "Damn. I will miss our GPGS family. Grateful and proud of all that we made together."

Their fellow co-star Ben Rappaport added: "I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Showbiz ain’t for the faint of heart. Our beloved Grosse Pointe Garden Society was cancelled today. I’ll sure miss working with these (and all of our) amazing folks every day. This was a special one."

Viewers were just as unhappy, taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to complain that the show wasn't given more of a chance due to poor ratings. One fan wrote: "Ummmm #GrossePointeGardenSociety is being cancelled after only one season?! You’ve got to be kidding me. This is why I stick to reality shows. Everything scripted is trash and all the good scripted shows get trashed. @nbc, bring this novel series back please. I’m begging!"

Another person added: "Grosse Pointe Garden Society getting axed after one season is actually insane," while a third wrote: "Both grosse pointe garden society and doctor odyssey (for now) being cancelled … now all the times I left the shows running on the tv while I went out make me look dumb but I tried I tried."

Melissa Fumero in Grosse Pointe Garden Society

This isn't the first show cancelled by NBC recently, as they also confirmed that Suits: LA was being canned after just one season, while ABC recently cancelled Doctor Odyssey.