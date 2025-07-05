Netflix viewers demand a season 2 for this 'phenomenal' British crime drama

Netflix users are calling for a second season of Dept Q, the new British crime drama that has taken the platform by storm.

The series, which stars The Crown and A Discovery of Witches actor Matthew Goode, has already topped the UK Netflix charts and is now ranked as the number two series globally.

It comes from The Queen’s Gambit creator Scott Frank and is adapted from the bestselling Danish novels by Jussi Adler-Olsen.

What is Dept Q about?

Set in Scotland, the series follows DCI Carl Morck, played by 46-year-old Goode, a brilliant but deeply troubled detective.

After a traumatic incident leaves one colleague dead and another paralysed, Morck is assigned to a cold case unit.

The first case he takes on is the mysterious disappearance of prosecutor Merritt Lingard, but the series quickly reveals there is more going on than initially thought.

Critical success and fan reaction

Dept Q currently holds an impressive 82% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 8.3 on IMDb.

Online, viewers have been quick to praise the show’s storytelling and performances.

One fan wrote on X: “Just finished. One of the best shows I’ve watched in the last 10 years. Just [expletive] phenomenal acting and dialogue. Loved every second of it.”

Another viewer added in a Netflix fan group: “The best thing on Netflix right now.”

Many highlighted Matthew’s performance as a major reason to watch. “Matthew Goode’s acting is next level,” one post read.

Will there be a second season?

Speaking to LADbible, Scott Frank shared his thoughts on a possible continuation.

“I just think people have to watch it in significant enough numbers that it's worth it to do another season, even for me,” he said.

“I mean, I would love to do another season, but if people, you know, don't watch it, then I can take the hint.”

He added: “If [viewers] do watch it in significant numbers, then it would be fun to do the next book, which I already have in my brain how I'd like to do that.”

Has Matthew Goode signed on?

Scott also confirmed that early talks have taken place with Matthew and the producers.

"Yeah, I've definitely talked to Matthew and producers," he said. "But it's really going to be up to the money and up to Netflix."

There has been no official renewal yet from Netflix.

Who stars in Dept Q?

In addition to Matthew, the cast includes several familiar faces from British television.

DCI Carl Morck is played by Matthew Goode.

Other cast members include Claire Rushbrook, known for Sherwood, and Ukweli Roach from Wolfe.

The show’s supporting characters include forensic technicians, legal experts and figures from Morck’s past, giving the story added depth.

What fans want

The series ends with several plot threads still unresolved.

Fans have taken to social media to speculate about possible future developments, with some even referencing the next novel in the book series.

“This cannot be the end,” one fan wrote. “I need to see what happens next with Carl and Merritt’s case.”

Another added: “If Netflix don’t renew this, they are missing out on a potential long-running hit.”

What's next for Dept Q?

While Netflix has yet to confirm a season two, the strong response from viewers could tip the scales.

The platform is known for assessing renewal decisions based on early viewing data within the first 28 days.

If Dept Q continues to trend worldwide, a second season could be on the way before long.

In the meantime, the entire first season of Dept Q is available to stream now on Netflix.