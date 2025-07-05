Netflix's supernatural drama hailed as 'perfect' after fans binge-watch 'amazing' new season in one day

The second season of The Sandman has finally landed on Netflix, and fans are already calling it one of the best series the platform has released in recent months.

The fantasy drama, starring Tom Sturridge as Morpheus, has made its long-awaited return with a new set of episodes that viewers are already hailing as "perfect."

First six episodes now streaming

© Netflix Tom Sturridge as Dream in episode 202 of The Sandman

Season two arrives almost three years after the first season premiered. Netflix released the first six episodes of the new season in early July, with a second drop expected later this month.

The series picks up weeks after the dramatic events of season one. Dream is working to rebuild his crumbling kingdom, the Dreaming, while navigating new challenges and emotional revelations.

Viewers blown away

© Netflix Melissanthi Mahut as Calliope, Ruairi O'Connor as Orpheus in episode 205 of The Sandman

Fans have taken to social media to share their reactions. One person wrote: "I just finished watching episode 1!! It was AMAZING! Visually stunning, beautiful music score, and of course, great storytelling and acting performances!! I can't wait to watch the whole season 2."

Another added: "The visuals, the graphics, all those elements, the harmony, everything was magnificent, perfect. A real delight for the eyes."

A third said: "Watching The Sandman and so many of these shots are so gorgeous."

Someone else shared: "#TheSandmanS2 has me speechless. Visually stunning, as expected, and I love exploring Morpheus's vulnerability, because truly, 'What does Dream dream about?'"

Tom Sturridge returns as Morpheus

© Netflix Tom Sturridge as Dream, Esmé Creed-Miless as Delirium in episode 206 of The Sandman

Tom reprises his role as the brooding and mysterious Dream. His performance continues to win praise from critics and fans alike for its intensity and depth.

Season two digs deeper into Dream’s emotional complexities, exploring his grief, responsibility and relationships with his siblings in the Endless family.

The ensemble cast also includes Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, and Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne.

The first season of The Sandman, based on the iconic DC comic series by Neil Gaiman, received critical acclaim upon release in 2022. It was praised for its visual storytelling, creative world-building and faithful adaptation of the source material.

With season two now under way, fans are hoping the rest of the episodes maintain the same high standard.

More episodes on the way

© Netflix Tom Sturridge as Dream, Umulisa Gahiga as Nada in The Sandman

Netflix has confirmed that season two is being split into two parts. Part One includes six episodes, now streaming globally, with the final instalments arriving later in July.

There is no official release date for the second half, but fans are already counting down the days.

Netflix cancels two other shows

© Netflix Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp, Randall Park as Edwin Park in episode 101 of The Residence

While The Sandman has been a hit, Netflix also made headlines this week for cancelling two other original series.

The Residence and Pulse were both pulled after just one season, despite securing spots on the streaming platform’s global top 10 rankings.

The Residence, which starred Uzo Aduba, generated over 177 million viewing hours during its run. Pulse attracted over 162 million.

Fans upset over cancellations

© Netflix The Residence. Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp in The Residence

Social media users shared their frustration following the cancellations.

One wrote: "Netflix has cancelled The Residence, and I’m UPSET!!!"

Another posted: "So disappointed. The Residence is a fantastic show!! The best of the who-dunnit genre I have seen in a long time."

A third added: "Nooooo! All the [expletive] that Netflix greenlights and they decide to cancel The Residence?"

With part two of season two still to come, Netflix has confirmed that Season 2 will be the show's final season.

You can stream The Sandman Season 1 and Season 2 - Part 1 on Netflix right now.