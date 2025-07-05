Prime Video set to remove 'masterpiece' series adored by fans in just a few days' time

Fans of The Originals are rushing to revisit the cult hit before it leaves Prime Video. The beloved series is due to be removed from the platform in a matter of days.

The supernatural drama, which ran for five seasons, has become a favourite among fantasy TV fans since it debuted in 2013.

A hit spin-off with loyal fans

© The CW The Originals is one of Prime Video's best shows

The show is a spin-off from The Vampire Diaries and follows the original vampire family as they return to New Orleans, where they encounter enemies old and new.

The Originals centres around Klaus Mikaelson, a vampire-werewolf hybrid, played by Joseph Morgan, alongside Daniel Gillies as Elijah and Claire Holt as Rebekah.

The series built on the mythology of The Vampire Diaries and managed to carve out a strong identity of its own. It aired its final episode in 2018 but continues to attract viewers on streaming platforms.

Why fans are upset

© The CW The Originals is a spinoff of The Vampire Diaries

News that the series is set to leave Prime Video has not gone down well with fans. Many have taken to social media to express their frustration and sadness.

One fan wrote: "Just recently I re-watched TVD and finally decided to go ahead with The Originals and oh boy… I simply loved this show! Loved the entire cast! I don't remember crying so much towards the end."

Another viewer shared: "I have never given a review for any show but I had to for this one. One of the best shows I have ever watched. It's an emotional rollercoaster."

A third said: "The Originals still remains the greatest show I have ever watched. I wish more people knew about it."

Praise from fans and critics alike

© The CW Daniel Gillies in The Originals

The show was widely praised for its performances and storytelling. Joseph won Favourite Actor in a New Series at the People’s Choice Awards in 2014.

While the tone was often darker than The Vampire Diaries, The Originals stood out for its focus on family, loyalty and power struggles in a magical city full of witches, vampires and werewolves.

Julie Plec, who created the series alongside Michael Narducci, explained that the show’s final season was meant to reflect serious themes.

Speaking about the dramatic ending, she said: "We had some other pretty devastating deaths over the course of the season. That was born out of our villain, who was rooted in intolerance and hate."

She added: "To make the biggest statement about how devastating the consequences of that kind of ideology can be, we really needed to have some shocking and deeply emotional victims."

Where the cast are now

© The CW Daniel Gillies as Elijah Mikaelson in The Originals

Since the show ended, many of its stars have continued to work in film and television.

Joseph recently reprised his role as Klaus in Legacies, another spin-off in the same universe. Daniel has appeared in several TV shows including Virgin River and The Hot Zone.

Claire has had roles in Aquarius and Doom Patrol, and remains a fan-favourite across The Vampire Diaries universe.

Still time to rewatch

© The CW The Originals is leaving Prime Video very soon

It’s not yet clear whether The Originals will move to another streaming platform. For now, fans are being encouraged to make the most of the time left.

As of writing, The Originals is still available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. However, removal is expected in the coming days.

The series consists of five seasons with a total of 92 episodes, making it binge-worthy but still manageable for fans looking to revisit it before it disappears.

The Originals may have ended in 2018, but its fan base is still active. Many still hope for a revival or a continuation.