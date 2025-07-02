Skip to main contentSkip to footer
TODAY anchor slips up with on-air mention of former co-host — watch
Subscribe
TODAY anchor slips up with on-air mention of former co-host — watch

TODAY anchor slips up with on-air mention of former co-host — watch

Currently, Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin host NBC's TODAY

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

NBC's TODAY has paved the way for several titans of journalists over the years, and its current roster of hosts are some of the most memorable personalities in TV news today.

From popular journalists like Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin, to pop culture figures like Al Roker, Jenna Bush Hager and Carson Daly, the NBC News morning show has seen several industry heavyweights leave a mark.

Such was definitely the case on the latest edition of the show, when Carson, 52, sat down to introduce the Pop Start news segment in the second hour of TODAY, joined by Craig, Dylan Dreyer and Laura Jarrett.

The host of The Voice slipped up, however, when introducing a podcast hosted by one of the show's most recognizable former anchors, before quickly realizing his error and receiving his co-hosts' good natured ribbing, with Laura even joking that he was still "making space," and Carson admitting: "I don't know!"

Take a look at the video below as Carson and his co-anchors look back on their former colleague's work…

WATCH: Carson Daly slips up with mention of former TODAY co-anchor

Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More