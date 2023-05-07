Today Show hosts net worths: From Hoda Kotb to Dylan Dreyer, and you won't believe who's on top

The NBC News hosts have earned a pretty penny over their tenures as journalists

The hosts of NBC's Today Show have become familiar members of mornings in many American households, and they're popular names in the television sphere in general.

The stars of the show have all encountered varying journeys to the top of their game at NBC, and we're looking back at their careers and how much value they've acquired over the years.

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are the main anchors of the show, with Hoda first having joined NBC in 1998 as a correspondent for Dateline NBC.

After working her way up the ranks, she became co-anchor in 2018, and has since accrued awards for not just her journalism but also her work as a writer, having released seven books.

All those amount to a net worth of $30 million for the 58-year-old according to CelebrityNetWorth.com, which puts her nearly on par with Savannah.

Having been with NBC since 2007, the anchor, 51, became the main co-anchor of Today in 2012, and has juggled several other positions within the network, from Chief White House Correspondent to co-host of Third Hour.

All this combine to a solid $40 million net worth for the mom-of-two, also including her range of TV roles and work as a children's book author.

Also boasting a $40 million net worth is Carson Daly, one of the newest members of the Today team, but a part of the NBC roster since 2002.

He hosted and produced his own late night talk show from 2002-2019, following on from his years as a radio host and VJ for MTV's Total Request Live.

Add to it his long-running stint as the host of The Voice, his very own New Year's Eve show, and even an independent record label, 456 Enterprise & Entertainment.

One of the co-hosts for Third Hour, Dylan Dreyer has a career that expands beyond the range of NBC, including children's books and radio shows.

However, her work as a meteorologist has definitely come in handy, as she's hosted two exploration-based shows for the network (currently Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer) and appeared on The Weather Channel, amounting to a net worth so far of $4 million.

Also part of Third Hour is Craig Melvin, who often steps in for Savannah or Hoda as a main anchor, and his history in journalism has been illustrious.

The 43-year-old has reported some truly incredible stories in his time, such as the Sandy Hook shootings, the George Zimmerman trial, and several Olympic seasons, and they come together to give him a hefty $9 million net worth.

However, topping all of them is one of the most beloved members of the team and most definitely the veteran of the group, Al Roker, and you can check out a glimpse of his time with the show in the video below.

The 68-year-old's journalism career began in the '70s with local stations, eventually joining NBC through the Cleveland based WKYC in 1978.

His tenure on Today began in the early '90s, becoming a full-time forecaster for the team in 1996. Beyond that, he has authored several books, hosted shows on the Food Network, and even starred in the Broadway hit Waitress for six weeks.

When you mix it all together, Al's illustrious career gives him a net worth of $70 million so far, and given his tenure on the show, it can only go up from here.

