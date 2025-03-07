Today stars react to NBC Nightly News' Tom Llamas' major announcement

Tom Llamas has stepped up to the plate to become the newest anchor of NBC's Nightly News, and his colleagues at the Today show couldn't be happier for him.

The 45-year-old announced he would be taking over from Lester Holt after ten years as anchor, and the Today team made sure to send a special message to the journalist.

"We just want to give a shout-out from [the] Today show to Nightly News, to our friend Tom; he has joined us so many mornings here on NBC, in the studio, the plaza, out in the field," Savannah Guthrie said on the morning show.

"Nightly News, which is such a treasure and an institution, is in great hands from Lester to Tom, and our congrats to both."

Jenna Bush Hager chimed in beside Savannah, adding, "Good hands!" while Craig Melvin, who recently replaced Hoda Kotb on Today, said, "No one more deserving – congrats, Mr Llamas."

They later took to Instagram to heap Tom with praise following his major career announcement. "Congrats to the hardest working man in TV @llamasnbc on taking the reins at @nbcnightlynews! Great to see an NBC treasure continue to be in the best of hands!!" wrote Savannah, alongside a photo of the pair behind the desk on Today.

Tom Llamas is taking over Nightly News from Lester Holt

"The tradition and trustworthiness of @nbcnightlynews has always been in good hands. Now it’s @llamasnbc's turn to carry the torch! Well deserved and congratulations on this new adventure at NBC!!" said Dylan Dreyer, next to snaps of the duo on set.

Al Roker shared his own post, writing: "Congratulations, @llamasnbc as you get ready to follow in the chair that was occupied by Swayze, Huntley, Brinkley, Mudd, Chancellor, Brokaw, Williams, and currently, @lesterholtnbc. You will carry on that proud tradition of @nbcnightlynews."

Hoda chimed in, writing: "Proud of you @llamasnbc !!! So deserving… perfect fit."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Tom is close with the Today team

The NBC News Executive Vice President of Programming, Janelle Rodriguez, gushed about the news shakeup in a memo.

"Tom has the winning combination of journalistic excellence, passionate storytelling and unyielding integrity – all characteristics that have long been trademarks of NBC Nightly News," she wrote.

"Additionally, he's been instrumental in growing NBC News NOW into the leading streaming news network, helping to introduce NBC News to a new generation of viewers."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I The morning show anchors sent their congratulations to the journalist

The father of three shared his own statement following the promotion, thanking Lester for his service to the show.

"Anchoring NBC Nightly News is a profound honor and one that carries tremendous responsibility. I look forward to working with the world-class journalists at Nightly News and Top Story to bring viewers the most important stories every night," he said.

"Lester Holt is a great man and one of the most trusted broadcasters of our time. Just like Lester, I promise to be devoted to our viewers and dedicated to the truth."

© NBC Lester will be moving to Dateline full-time

The veteran journalist announced his departure from Nightly News in February, revealing that he would anchor Dateline full-time and focus his energy there.

"I am thrilled to be able to work more closely with my enormously talented friends at Dateline as the broadcast continues to grow and attract new viewers in new places," he said on the show.

He added: "It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to work with each of you every day, keeping journalism as our true north and our viewers at the center of everything we do."