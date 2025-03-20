Savannah Guthrie celebrates major news amid absence from Today

Savannah Guthrie is having an incredible start to the year after welcoming new co-anchor Craig Melvin and releasing her own children's book, Mostly What God Does Is Love You.

The Today star has been absent from the morning show recently as she takes time off to relax with her family on vacation, yet Savannah couldn't help but share a piece of exciting news with her fans.

In an incredible new achievement, her latest book sat at number four on the New York Times Bestseller List for Children's Picture Books, a feat which Savannah couldn't be happier about.

"Thank you!!" she captioned the Instagram post, alongside a screenshot of the prestigious bestseller list. Her fans flocked to the comments to share in her joy, with one writing, "Amazing! Congratulations Savannah!" while another added multiple clapping emojis.

Her book is the children's version of her 2024 novel, Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere, and the host has just completed a book tour for the new project.

She sat down with her kids Vale and Charley, whom she shares with her husband Michael Feldman, to discuss the book and the inspiration behind it.

© Instagram The anchor's picture book is a staple on the NYT Bestseller List

"I also remember talking to God about my fears and my worries, and I guess that's why it's so important for me to tell you and Charley about him because I'm hoping you're having a conversation, too," she told Vale in the Today interview.

Her daughter asked how she wants people to feel after reading the book, to which Savannah responded: "I hope they feel calm and reassurance and peace, because to me, that's who God is."

"In the end, the message is really simple. God is love. He's here to love us, and when we're filled up with that love, we can't help but start spreading it around."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images Savannah revealed the incredible news while on vacation

Meanwhile, Savannah has been enjoying some well-deserved time off following her book tour and a bumper start to the year at Today with Hoda Kotb's exit.

The mother of two is enjoying her vacation with her husband and children, likely in celebration of her 11th wedding anniversary with Michael.

Before fans could speculate as to her whereabouts following her absence from the show, Savannah shared a sweet snap to Instagram of her family playing a board game together with the caption, "Out of office", alongside a sunshine emoji.

© Instagram The Today host shared a glimpse into her getaway

She showcased the pink and blue tiles needed for the game of Rummikub, and fans shared that they were happy she was taking time off.

"Nothing says vacay like Rummikub (and maybe a glass of wine)," wrote one, while Monica Lewinsky simply commented, "RUMMY!" in excitement.

Savannah married Michael in 2014, and the pair shared sweet messages to each other on social media for their 10th anniversary in 2024.

© Instagram She welcomed her kids Vale and Charley with her husband Michael

''I love you now and forever @feldmike," the author wrote alongside a photo of the two.

''10 years, 2 kids, so many laughs. I could not love you any better,'' Michael said in his own tribute post.