9 must-watch sci-fi films to binge on Netflix right now

If you're like us, you're always on the hunt for your next sci-fi binge-watch.

And while exciting new releases like 28 Years Later, Jurassic World Rebirth and Superman are hitting cinemas, a trip to the big screen isn't always an option.

Luckily, we've dug through the Netflix archives to find nine must-watch sci-fi films that you can binge-watch from the comfort of your sofa.

So if you don't have time to nip to the theatre, here are some of the latest and greatest sci-fi films currently available to stream now.

1/ 9 © Alamy Stock Photo 28 Weeks Later For those who didn't manage to catch 28 Years Later (or even if you did and you want to revisit the dystopian world), the previous film in the franchise is now streaming on Netflix. The synopsis reads: "Six months after an epidemic decimated Britain, the US military tries to rebuild London. But when one of the infected emerges, so does the virus." Robert Carlyle plays Don, alongside Rose Byrne as Major Scarlet Levy and Jeremy Renner as Sergeant Doyle. Other cast members include Harold Perrineau as Flynn, Catherine McCormack as Alice, Mackintosh Muggleton as Andy, Imogen Poots as Tammy and Idris Elba as General Stone.

2/ 9 © Alamy Stock Photo They Cloned Tyrone With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 95%, it's safe to say that this sci-fi comedy will scratch your sci-fi itch.



The synopsis reads: "Oscar winner Jamie Foxx stars as a habitual line-stepper opposite John Boyega and Teyonah Parris in this pulpy sci-fi comedy about a sinister conspiracy."



The main stars of the film are John Boyega as Fontaine, Jamie Foxx as Slick Charles and Teyonah Parris as Yo-Yo.



Meanwhile, other cast members include Kiefer Sutherland as Nixon, David Alan Grier as The Preacher and J. Alphonse Nicholson as Isaac.



3/ 9 © Murray Close/Lionsgate The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Ahead of the latest book in the spinoff Hunger Games series (Sunrise on the Reaping), The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes follows President Snow (played by Tom Blyth) in his early years.



The synopsis reads: "Mentor to an idealistic tribute in the 10th Hunger Games, a young Coriolanus Snow battles between their growing connection and his bottomless ambition."



Tom Blyth stars as Coriolanus Snow opposite Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird.



Supporting cast members include Viola Davis as Dr. Volumnia Gaul, Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow, Peter Dinklage as Dean Casca Highbottom, Jason Schwartzman as Lucretius "Lucky" Flickerman and Josh Andrés Rivera as Sejanus Plinth.



4/ 9 © Alamy Stock Photo The End We Start From Fresh off starring in 28 Years later, Jodie Comer is no stranger to sci-fi – and her main role in The End We Start From features another gripping story of a woman trying to escape an ecological disaster as it wipes across the UK. The synopsis reads: "A mother navigates chaos when London is ravaged by a natural disaster, seeking refuge with friends and family as she strives to keep her newborn safe." Alongside Jodie, who plays the ominously titled "Woman", Joel Fry is R, Katherine Waterston is O while Benedict Cumberbatch is AB (he also served as an executive producer). Other names heading up the cast include Mark Strong as N, Gina McKee as F and Nina Sosanya as G.

5/ 9 © Getty Images World War Z If you can't get enough Zombie, Brad Pitt's end-of-the-world film – in which he attempts to save his family from a deadly pandemic – is a must-watch.



The synopsis reads: "Run if you can. Hide it there's time. But whatever you do, don't let them bite you! "Brad Pitt stars in this intense thriller about a zombie contagion."



Brad heads up the distressed family as Gerry Lane, while Mireille Enos plays his wife, Karin. His two on-screen daughters are Sterling Jerins as Constance Lane and Abigail Hargrove as Rachel Lane.



Other cast members include Daniella Kertesz as Segen, James Badge Dale as Captain Speke, David Morse as an ex-CIA agent, Ludi Boeken as Jurgen Warmbrunn, Fana Mokoena as Thierry Umutoni and Elyes Gabel as Andrew Fassbach.



6/ 9 © CBS via Getty Images Minority Report For those seeking a cult classic, look no further than Tom Cruise's highly praised film, which has just been added to Netflix.



Based on a short story by Philip K. Dick and led by the OG sci-fi director Steven Spielberg, The Minority Report follows Precrime chief John Anderton (Tom Cruise), who leads a specialised police unit called "Precrime" that prevents murders before they happen.



The official synopsis reads: "In a near future where murders can be seen before they happen, the head of Precrime unit goes on the run when he's accused of an imminent homicide."



Alongside Tom Cruise, the cast includes Colin Farrell as Department of Justice agent Danny Witwer, Samantha Morton as precog Agatha Lively and Max von Sydow as Precrime director Lamar Burgess.



7/ 9 © Courtesy of Netflix Subservience Taking viewers into a world of AI, Megan Fox heads up this thriller that sees a man, whose wife has fallen ill, enlist an AI android to help around the house.



The official synopsis continues: "A domestic AI machine evolves dangerously beyond its original design, leaving Alice (Megan Fox) wanting far more out of life than she is programmed to do."



Megan Fox brings the chilling AI android, Megan, to life. Meanwhile, Michele Morrone plays Nick, the man who bought Alice, and Madeline Zima plays his wife, Maggie.



8/ 9 © Chris Harris / Netflix The Kitchen A directorial debut for co-directors Daniel Kaluuya and Kibwe Tavares, this film follows a man and an orphaned boy as they attempt to navigate a dystopian London in 2044, where all social housing has been eliminated. The official synopsis reads: "London, 2044. The gap between the rich and the poor is stretched to its limits. The Kitchen is one of the only social housing estates left." The film stars Kane Robinson as Izi (Kano) and Jedaiah Bannerman as Benji. Other cast members include Hope Ikpoku Jnr as Staples, Ian Wright as Lord Kitchener, Teija Kabs as Ruby and Demmy Ladipo as Jase.