Netflix drops 6-part thriller hailed as ‘a charge of adrenaline’

Calling all crime drama fans! Netflix just added six episodes of a critically acclaimed TV show to its roster – and it could be one to add to your watch list.

Season 3 of hit show Departure has officially landed on Netflix, bringing thrilling new plotlines and high-stakes mysteries that the series is known and loved for.

The first two seasons, which captivated audiences with investigations into a plane crash and a high-speed train derailment, are already available on the streaming platform. Now, all six episodes of the third season, which originally premiered in 2023, have been added.

Departure was originally produced in Canada and premiered on Peacock in the UK and Sky TV in the UK.

What should viewers expect for season 3?

The third season sees Kendra Malley (Emmy winner Archie Panjabi, known for her role in The Good Wife), Dominic Hayes (Kris Holden-Ried) and their team at the Transport Safety and Investigations Bureau (TSIB) take on a harrowing new case: the unexpected sinking of a sea ferry carrying over 300 passengers.

© Prime Video Season 3 follows the unexpected sinking of a sea ferry carrying over 300 passengers

The official synopsis reads: "The high-octane conspiracy drama returns for a third season, focusing on the mysterious sinking of a sea ferry bound for Newfoundland, Canada.

"The investigation team, led by Kendra Malley and Dominic Hayes begin to unravel the many tangled threads of the investigation. The team must race to uncover the truth behind the disaster and help to heal the damage caused by the terrible tragedy."

What have critics said about Departure?

Critics have praised Departure for its action and twists, with Variety calling it "a drama that will hook those who seek from their viewing a charge of adrenaline, if not always the most rigorously challenging of mysteries."

Archie Panjabi stars opposite from Kris Holden-Ried

Meanwhile, The Australian said: "Panjabi is a good lead, if a little deadpan at times, quietly anchoring the show, and this season, the nerdish Theo, played with a nice side of drollery by Mark Rendall, returns to the team."

Who stars in Departure season three?

Archie Panjabi reprises her role as Kendra Malley, the lead investigator for the Transport Safety and Investigations Bureau (TSIB), while Kris Holden-Ried plays Dominic Hayes and Mark Rendall plays Theo Barker – other key members of the TSIB team.

© Peacock Mark Rendall and Archie in Departure

Season three also sees the addition of Eric McCormack as Cole Banks.

While Christopher Plummer was a significant cast member in prior seasons, he passed away before season three was filmed.

© Peacock Departure seasons 1 and 2 climbed the charts on Netflix

Other cast members include: Patrick Sabongui as Shakir Urgessa, Savonna Spracklin as Annie Sullivan, Mikaela Dyke as Terry-Lynn Crawford, Brit MacRae as Jessica Hicks, Ci Hang Ma as Michelle, Tyler Elliot Burke as Arlo Shank and Pamela Estrada as Lily.

Where to watch Departure season three

All three seasons of the adrenaline-fuelled drama Departure are available to watch now on Netflix.