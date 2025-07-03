BBC's 'twisty' 6-part thriller hailed as 'gripping' is climbing Netflix charts

The BBC's hit mystery thriller, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, is storming the Netflix charts.

Starring Emma Myers (Wednesday), the six-part series follows teenager Pip Fitz-Amobi as she investigates the murder of a 17-year-old girl in her small, quiet town.

While the show only arrived on the platform on July 1, it's already climbing Netflix's top ten series chart, currently sitting at the number 7 spot.

Ahead of the second season, which went into production in April, find out all you need to know about the series.

What to expect from A Good Girl's Guide to Murder?

Five years after the murder of popular school girl Andie Bell (India Lillie Davies) and the apparent suicide of her boyfriend, Sal Singh (Rahul Pattni), who confessed to the killing, 17-year-old Pip Fitz-Amobi decides to look into the case. Teaming up with Sal's brother Ravi (Zain Iqbal), Pip is determined to uncover the truth of the crime that rocked her sleepy town.

© Joss Barratt/Netflix Emma Myers stars as Pip Fitz-Amobi in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder

The official synopsis reads: "It's the Summer holidays, but teenager Pip Fitz-Amobi is focused on an unusual school research project. In Little Kilton five years ago, schoolgirl Andie Bell went missing."

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX The series is climbing Netflix's top ten TV charts

It continues: "Her boyfriend, Sal Singh, sent a text confessing to the murder before being found dead, seemingly taking his own life. Andie's body was never found. Case closed. However, Pip isn't so sure and is determined to prove Sal's innocence."

What have viewers said about the show?

The show received positive reviews from critics and viewers alike, with The Guardian describing the series as "a very modern Nancy Drew" in its three-star review, while The Independent hailed the drama as "moreish" and "twisty", also awarding three stars.

Meanwhile, the series also went down well with viewers, who have praised the show as "gripping" and a "must-watch" on social media.

© BBC Anna Maxwell Martin also stars in the series

One person penned: "If you like movies like #EnolaHolmes, you will definitely love this. A binge-worthy series that can be watched without any lag, it was so fast paced & gripping, highly recommended," while another added: "#AGoodGirlsGuideToMurder is brilliant, a must watch."

A third person wrote: "Just finished watching this and thought it was excellent. Would recommend if you like a good crime mystery."

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is available to stream on Netflix. Viewers can also tune into series one on BBC iPlayer.