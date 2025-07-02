Viewers praise Netflix's 'adrenaline-pumping' sequel after 5-year wait: 'worth it'

Netflix has finally released The Old Guard 2 after a five-year wait, and it's safe to say viewers are loving the action film.

Billed as an "emotional, adrenaline-pumping sequel" to the 2020 superhero film directed by Victoria Mahoney, the new release follows immortal warrior Andy (Charlize Theron) as she reunites with fellow immortal Quyhn (Veronica Van), who's seeking revenge after spending 500 years trapped in an iron maiden at the bottom of the ocean.

Taking to social media, viewers praised the sequel movie, with many calling for a third instalment.

One person wrote: "#TheOldGuard2 delivers a thrilling and emotionally charged sequel that builds beautifully on the first film’s mythology@CharlizeAfrica is a powerhouse once again as Andy," while another added: "Screaming the whole time watching #theoldguard2 Every scene ate! @VictoriaMahoney. Worth the wait, but #theoldguard3 shouldn't take another 5 years though."

© Courtesy of Netflix Charlize Theron stars as Andy in The Old Guard 2

A third person penned: "Guys, omg #TheOldGuard2 is so good I'm shocked, they really outdid themselves ty @netflix, I'm staying loyal and can't wait for the third!!!"

Others demanded a third film, with one person posting: "I need the sequel of #TheOldGuard2 right now @netflix," while another wrote: "@netflix you need to give me more now! Please!!! I beg! #TheOldGuard2."

What is The Old Guard 2 about?

The synopsis reads: "Andy (Charlize Theron) and her team of immortal warriors are back, with a renewed sense of purpose in their mission to protect the world. With Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts) still in exile after his betrayal, and Quynh (Veronica Van, formerly Veronica Ngô) out for revenge after escaping her underwater prison, Andy grapples with her newfound mortality as a mysterious threat emerges that could jeopardise everything she's worked towards for thousands of years.

© ELI JOSHUA ADE/NETFLIX Â© 2025 Viewers praised the sequel film

"Andy, Nile (KiKi Layne), Joe (Marwan Kenzari), Nicky (Luca Marinelli) and James Copley (Chiwetel Ejiofor) enlist the help of Tuah (Henry Golding), an old friend who may provide the key to unlocking the mystery behind immortal existence. Directed by Victoria Mahoney, and also starring Uma Thurman, The Old Guard 2 is an emotional, adrenaline-pumping sequel, based on the world created by Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernandez."

Who stars in The Old Guard?

Nearly the entire cast of the original film reprise their roles in the sequel and are joined by some major stars.

Charlize Theron returns as Andromache of Scythia. She's joined by KiKi Layne as Nile, Matthias Schoenaerts as Booker, Marwan Kenzari as Joe, Luca Marinelli as Nicky, Veronica Van (formerly Veronica Ngô) as Quynh, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Copley.

© ELI JOSHUA ADE/NETFLIX Luca Marinelli as Nicky and Marwan Kenzari as Joe

New additions to the cast are Henry Golding as Tuah and Uma Thurman as Discord.

The Old Guard 2 is available to stream on Netflix.