Digital Cover film© JESSICA BROOKS/NETFLIX

Netflix cancels THREE hit new shows - leaving fans furious

Netflix has canned three new shows – despite one receiving an 85% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Netflix viewers are furious after the streaming platform cancelled three of their latest releases after just one season. It has been confirmed the detective show The Residence, medical drama Pulse, and comedy No Good Deed have been shelved – and fans aren't happy.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss, one person wrote: "#TheResidence was cancelled by @netflix though it was a huge success and loved by fans of whodunnit shows. That’s really sad because there are not many good shows in this genre."

Another person added: "Netflix has cancelled #Pulse & #TheResidence after one season. Netflix has also put #NoGoodDeed on an indefinite pause – the series may come back later on with a new instalment and cast; however, no plans right now." A third person wrote: "#TheResidence is an AMAZING show. What is even the point of making shows anymore if they do well and you still cancel them????"

Group of people peering out of door into hallway© ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX
Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Larry Dokes, Dan Perrault as Colin Trask, Spencer Garrett as Wally Glick, Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp, Randall Park as Edwin Park, Andrew Friedman as Irv Samuelson, Ken Marino as Harry Hollinger, Molly Griggs as Lilly Schumacher in episode 101 of The Residence

Netflix is known for cancelling shows if they don't receive high standards of viewership, with shows including Mindhunter, The OA, and Sense8 among cancelled shows that have caused the most outrage among viewers over the years.

While No Good Deed and Pulse received mixed reviews from critics, The Residence was well received with an 85% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. The show's synopsis reads: "132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world's most famous mansion."

Man and woman standing in room wearing suits© ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX
Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp, Randall Park as Edwin Park in episode 101 of The Residence

Uzo Aduba stars in the show and has yet to break her silence about the show's cancellation. However, the actress has been active on social media, most recently sharing her workout routine. In an impressive post, she wrote: "I learn so much from the fitness community I’m surrounded by and I’m SO lucky to go to a gym that pushes, supports, and listens to me. Keep going team, we got this."

Speaking about her love of the character Cordelia Cupp, she previously told The Hollywood Reporter: "When it came to this script, I was really interested in the pace. It just had a wonderful crispness and cadence to it.

Fans haven't been enjoying Pulse - what do you think?© Jeff Neumann/Netflix 2024
Pulse has also been cancelled

"I think the very first thing as it relates to Cordelia that I was interested in was I could just very quickly hear her voice more than anything. I could hear how she processes information [and] thinks. I felt inspired by her voice, which to me felt very deliberate, very intentional."

