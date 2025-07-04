Netflix viewers 'speechless' watching 'amazing' drama after long-awaited return

Viewers who tuned into the highly anticipated second season of Netflix's fantasy drama, The Sandman, have praised the new episodes as "amazing".

The new season, which comes almost three years after the release of the first series, is based on the original comics by Neil Gaiman and stars Tom Sturridge as Morpheus, the Master of Dreams, who is trying to bring his kingdom back to its former glory when we meet him in the new episodes.

Taking to social media, viewers hailed the new season as "perfect", with one person left "speechless" after watching the first episode.

They penned on social media: "#TheSandmanS2 has me speechless. Visually stunning, as expected, and I love exploring Morpheus's vulnerability, because truly, 'What does Dream dream about?' Honestly, I thought the plot and drive was weak at the start, but I'm all in now. #TheSandman," while another compared the series to the comics, adding: "Just finished Part I of #TheSandman AND OMG! That was amazing, the plot, the costumes! I read the comics and this series has my heart."

© ED MILLER/NETFLIX Tom Sturridge stars as Dream in The Sandman

A third person penned: "The visuals, the graphics, all those elements, the harmony, everything was magnificent, perfect. A real delight for the eyes #TheSandman," while another added: "Just finished watching episode 1!! It was AMAZING! Visually stunning, beautiful music score, and of course, great storytelling and acting performances!! Can't wait to watch the whole season 2."

What happens in The Sandman season 2?

The new episodes pick up weeks after the events of the first series, with Dream restoring and rebuilding his kingdom, having spent more than a century away from the Dreaming.

Netflix promises that the new season "will tell Dream's story arc in full to its thrilling conclusion".

© ED MILLER/NETFLIX The drama returned with Volume 1 of its second season

The official synopsis for The Sandman season 2 reads: "After a fateful reunion with his family, Dream of the Endless must face one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds."

It concludes: "To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything."

Season two's new cast members

A number of big names have joined the cast of season two, including Ruairi O'Connor (The Morning Show, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It), Freddie Fox (Slow Horses, The Gentlemen), Clive Russell (Sherlock Holmes, Game of Thrones), Laurence O'Fuarain (The Witcher: Blood Origin, The Gentlemen), Ann Skelly (The Nevers, Death and Nightingales), Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones, Sex Education), Indya Moore (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), and Steve Coogan (Alan Partridge, The Trip).

© ED MILLER/NETFLIX Viewers praised the new episodes

Meanwhile Tom Sturridge (Being Julia) reprises his role as Dream, alongside a number of returning stars, including Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones), Boyd Holbrook (Narcos, In the Shadow of the Moon), Patton Oswalt (BoJack Horseman), Vivienne Acheampong (Everything Now, Famalam), Charles Dance (Game of Thrones, The Crown), and Jenna Coleman (The Serpent).

When will part 2 be released?

Season two premiered with Volume 1, consisting of six episodes, on July 3. The remaining five episodes of Volume 2 will be released on July 24. A special bonus episode will arrive on July 31.

Season one of The Sandman and Volume 1 of season two are available to stream on Netflix now.