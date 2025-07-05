BBC Saturday Kitchen thrown into chaos as celebrity chef disrupts live show

BBC's Saturday Kitchen faced an unexpected interruption this weekend as celebrity chef Gennaro Contaldo disrupted the live broadcast with a surprise phone call mid-cooking.

The popular morning show was proceeding as usual when Gennaro, 75, paused his dish to take a call from fellow chef and long-time friend Jamie Oliver.

Gennaro takes a call live on air

© BBC Gennaro Contaldo got a call from Jamie Oliver

The drama unfolded on Saturday, 5 July, during a segment featuring a classic carbonara recipe.

Host Matt Tebbutt was just about to speak to Strictly Come Dancing star Fleur East when Gennaro suddenly reached for his phone.

The call turned out to be from Jamie, prompting laughter and applause from the studio.

Jamie shouted cheerfully: "Hello everyone!" as the studio guests clapped and waved.

Gennaro beamed: "I love you and miss you!" before blowing kisses at the screen.

Matt quickly regained control of the segment, cutting back to the running order with a smile.

Viewers react to Gennaro's moment

© BBC Gennaro Contaldo spoke to Jamie Oliver on the phone

The unexpected exchange caused a wave of positive reactions online.

One viewer wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Gennaro is the GREATEST!! His passion and love is second to none."

Another added: "27 minutes in and this is already a vintage #SaturdayKitchen. Gennaro putting in an all-timer performance."

Fans praised the joy and spontaneity Gennaro brought to the show, calling the live moment "chaotic brilliance."

Jamie and Gennaro have a well-documented friendship that goes back years.

The pair worked together on several projects, including Jamie’s Italian restaurant chain.

Jamie has often credited Gennaro with inspiring his love of traditional Italian cuisine.

On previous shows, he’s described Gennaro as a “second father” and one of the most important influences in his cooking career.

Gennaro's Saturday Kitchen legacy

© BBC Matt Tebbut had a lot to deal with this morning

Gennaro is a regular fixture on Saturday Kitchen, known for his passion, flair, and energetic presence.

His segments are often among the most talked-about parts of the show, combining authentic recipes with spontaneous storytelling.

He frequently shares anecdotes about his upbringing in southern Italy and his love for seasonal ingredients.

His cooking style has earned him a loyal fan base, both among TV viewers and professional chefs.

Presenter Matt Tebbutt handled the surprise call with ease, laughing along before quickly transitioning back to the schedule.

Matt has been the face of Saturday Kitchen since 2016 and is known for his calm handling of live TV moments.

In previous episodes, he's dealt with on-air kitchen mishaps, tech issues and unscripted surprises without missing a beat.

Saturday's incident only added to the charm of the show, which is celebrated for its relaxed and unfiltered approach to food and chat.

Fleur East keeps the mood going

© BBC Matt Tebbut on BBC's Saturday Kitchen

Following the interruption, Fleur joined the group to chat about her current role in Tina – The Tina Turner Musical.

The singer and presenter shared anecdotes about performing as the music icon and her connection to Tina’s story.

Fleur, 36, also tried some of Gennaro’s carbonara and praised the dish as “absolutely delicious.”

Her appearance added even more energy to an already lively episode.

While unexpected, the phone call only added to the show’s appeal.

Saturday Kitchen has become known for its blend of high-level cookery and unpredictable moments.

Each week brings a new mix of chefs, celebrities and spontaneous fun.

Saturday Kitchen continues every Saturday at 10am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.