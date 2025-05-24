Saturday Kitchen’s Matt Tebbutt halts show to share surprise baby news

Matt Tebbutt took a break from cooking during the latest episode of Saturday Kitchen on the BBC to deliver a surprise announcement.

The 51-year-old presenter revealed that guest chef Sophie Wyburd is expecting her first baby.

The studio applauds Sophie’s happy news

© BBC Chef Sophie shared her baby news on the show

The unexpected moment came early in the show. Matt paused to share the announcement with viewers and his guests.

He said: "Er Sophie, first of all, congratulations. Sophie's pregnant!"

The studio broke into applause as Matt pointed towards Sophie, smiling.

He added: "You can just about see it!" She laughed and replied: "Just about!"

Baby 'punches' and light-hearted exchanges

© BBC Matt Tebbutt made the sweet announcement on the show

Matt then asked Sophie whether she had felt any movements from the baby.

Sophie responded: "First little punch yesterday, so I'll see if they'll send you a punch later."

Matt smiled and said: "Well, listen. Lovely to have you here!"

The moment was warmly received by the rest of the studio, including guests Anita Rani, Scott Hollingsworth, Helen McGinn, and Jordan Bailey.

Sophie Wyburd: cook, writer and presenter

© ITV Guest chef Sophie Wyburd revealed she's pregnant on Saturday Kitchen

Sophie, 31, is a cook and food writer from South London.

She is known for her home-cooked, approachable meals and for her work in recipe development and food styling.

She previously led the food team at Mob and has since built a strong following online, where she shares dishes through videos and her popular newsletter.

Her recipes often focus on comfort food and accessible cooking for everyday life.

Sophie shares pregnancy news with fans

© ITV Chunkz and guest chef Sophie Wyburd on Bad Chefs

Before the show, Sophie had already announced her pregnancy on Instagram.

She posted a photo of her growing bump and wrote: "Sausage Pasta Wyburd-Kumar, growing steadily in my tummy and landing with us this autumn!!"

She also joked about the challenges of working in food while pregnant: "P.S. writing recipes for a living when for 3 months all you want to eat is spinach and ricotta tortellini is no joke, but the little person in there will be very much worth it I’m sure."

The post was met with warm wishes from fans and fellow food creators.

One follower said: "Awwww, congratulations love!!"

Another added: "Oh Sophie, that’s such wonderful news! Congratulations to you both."

A sweet moment for Saturday Kitchen fans

© BBC Matt Tebbutt on Saturday Kitchen

As a long-running Saturday morning staple, Saturday Kitchen has become known for its laid-back tone and unscripted moments.

Matt’s announcement added a personal touch that resonated with viewers, many of whom praised the warmth of the moment on social media.

It’s not often a live show like this takes time for such personal news, but moments like these can help deepen the connection between the audience and its regular guests.

A rising star in food media

© Shutterstock Matt Tebbutt is the presenter on Saturday Kitchen

Sophie’s growing profile in the food world has made her a popular guest on Saturday Kitchen and other programmes.

She brings a different energy to the kitchen – one that feels modern, inclusive and relatable.

As someone who regularly follows food media, I think Sophie is part of a new generation of talent shaping how we cook and talk about food in Britain.

Her pregnancy adds a new chapter to her already impressive story, and it’s likely we’ll be seeing even more of her in the future.

Saturday Kitchen airs live every Saturday from 10am on BBC One.