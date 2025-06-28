Matt Tebbutt's cooking questioned in embarrassing Saturday Kitchen moment

Matt Tebbutt found himself at the centre of some unexpected live telly drama during the latest episode of Saturday Kitchen on BBC One.
The 51-year-old host was joined by guests Angela Scanlon and Vicky Pattison when the light-hearted cooking show descended into mild chaos.
Angela and Vicky face off
Angela, 41, and Vicky, 37, appeared to promote their podcast Get A Grip, but were quickly roped into the show's classic game of food heaven or food hell.
With only one guest able to enjoy their favourite dish, Matt set up a challenge. Angela and Vicky had to compete by throwing velcro balls onto a target stuck to Matt's head.
After much laughter, it was Vicky who won the contest, meaning her food heaven would be whipped up by Matt.
Food preferences cause kitchen dilemmas
Matt shared his plan to make a crustless cheese quiche, based on Vicky's food preferences.
He explained: "It was a bit of a quandary because you're trying to eat less meat, you like chicken but don't want to eat cows because they're like puppies in a field.
"You like potatoes, cheese, shallots, but then you say you don't like vegetables because they're a bit silly. So imagine my dilemma when trying to come up with a dish!"
Angela wasn't convinced and immediately pointed out what she thought was a potential issue.
"Did you forget to cook them?"
Noticing fresh tomatoes on the side, Angela asked: "Are those tomatoes just for show? Vicky doesn't like tomatoes!"
Vicky replied with confidence: "Whack them on!" adding that she could always pick them off herself.
Later, Angela cheekily commented: "Oh, just cold tomatoes on there? Interesting!"
Matt responded: "Alright, hang on!" and began preparing shallots and rocket.
Angela didn't hold back: "Are they supposed to be cooked, did you forget to cook them?"
Matt, laughing, told the crew: "Can someone keep them busy, please?"
Angela continued: "We'll have them raw, don't worry!" to which Matt replied: "You are going to have them raw, don't worry!"
He added with a sigh: "What a morning!"
Chaos in the kitchen
Throughout the segment, Vicky and Angela chatted and joked, prompting Matt to call out across the kitchen: "We can hear you over here!"
Vicky quickly apologised: "Sorry, it looks really good!"
When the dish was finally served, Vicky tasted it and gave her verdict: "So good."
Matt, looking flustered, joked: "I need a glass of wine!"
A busy kitchen line-up
The episode also featured chefs Owen Morgan and Avi Shashidhara, with Helen McGinn and Jane Dunn joining the lively line-up.
Despite the teasing, the atmosphere remained friendly and upbeat throughout the programme.
Saturday Kitchen continues on Saturdays on BBC One and is available on BBC iPlayer.