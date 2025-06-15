Saturday Kitchen's Matt Tebbutt left red-faced as he's exposed by guest live on-air

Matt Tebbutt, 51, was left blushing on live TV after being exposed by a guest during the latest episode of Saturday Kitchen.

The BBC presenter was hosting the weekend show as usual when the conversation took an unexpected turn.

Chefs Paul Ainsworth, Sam Evans and Shauna Guinn joined the show along with singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

The group were discussing Paul’s restaurant, Caffè Rojano, when Matt asked if a featured dish was on the menu.

Paul confirmed it was, with Matt replying: "It’s a great restaurant."

© Shutterstock Saturday Kitchen’s Matt Tebbutt

Wine expert Olly Smith then added: "I love it, me and my family we've gone there several times. Really informal setting, delicious food."

Matt agreed: "Super relaxed." But Olly took the chance to tease him.

He said: "Well in your case Matthew, very relaxed. A little too relaxed perhaps…"

Awkward moment live on-air

© BBC Matt Tebbutt is back hosting Saturday Kitchen

Matt quickly stepped in: "Let's park that there."

But Paul wouldn’t let it go. He laughed: "Shall we go there? Shall we go there?!"

Matt replied: "Let's not."

Paul then revealed: "I think the viewers need to know that you fell asleep in Caffè Rojano!"

Matt chuckled awkwardly with the guests before admitting: "It had been a long day."

The moment caused laughter in the studio, though the presenter was clearly caught off guard.

Behind the scenes on Saturday Kitchen

© BBC A guest exposed Matt Tebbutt's previous behaviour

Matt has previously spoken about the challenges of presenting live TV.

He revealed that despite the relaxed appearance, the show takes a lot of work.

He said the team rehearse extensively to make sure everything runs smoothly.

Speaking to the Mirror, he explained: "It looks like we wing it, but we don’t."

Matt added that the crew have become like a second family to him.

He joined Saturday Kitchen as a guest presenter before replacing James Martin in 2017.

The show has been a staple of BBC weekend programming for over two decades.

Matt regularly hosts a mix of chefs, celebrities and drinks experts for the two-hour live show.

He has also appeared on other BBC cooking programmes, including Food Unwrapped and Saturday Kitchen Best Bites.

Viewers react to the light-hearted moment

© BBC Matt Tebbutt on Saturday Kitchen

Fans watching the show live shared their reactions on social media.

One viewer posted on X: "Matt Tebbutt getting exposed for napping in a restaurant is so relatable."

Another joked: "The way they all ganged up on Matt just made my morning."

A third added: "This is why I love Saturday Kitchen – always feels like you’re hanging out with mates."

Matt remains a fan favourite

© BBC Matt Tebbut was so happy with his award

Despite the slip-up, viewers continue to support Matt in his role.

His easygoing presenting style and on-screen chemistry with regular guests has helped maintain the show’s popularity.

The latest episode featured live cooking demonstrations and musical performances.

Matt handled the moment with humour and moved on quickly.

As far as live TV mishaps go, this one was harmless – and gave fans a laugh.

Matt hasn’t responded to the moment on social media, but fans are already hoping for a follow-up joke in next week’s episode.

Saturday Kitchen continues on BBC One every Saturday morning from 10am.