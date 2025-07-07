Skip to main contentSkip to footer
20/20's Deborah Roberts gets frank about career missteps: 'I blew it'
GMA3: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW - 5/30/25 - Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan co-anchor GMA3: What You Need to Know, featuring guests Don Darryl Rivera and Kathy Buccio. "GMA3'' airs weekdays on ABC. (ABC/Paula Lobo) DEBORAH ROBERTS© ABC via Getty Images

The TV veteran hosts 20/20 with David Muir, and is married to TODAY's Al Roker

Journalism and broadcast news fills Deborah Roberts' life, and for her long and illustrious work in the field, she was recently honored at the 46th annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards in New York City.

The ABC News anchor, 64, was inducted into the Silver Circle Honor Society and attended the special night on June 25 with her husband Al Roker, who received his own Lifetime Achievement honor, and their son Nick.

The veteran journalist looked back on her rollercoaster journey as a reporter, sharing with People that the call for the honor actually left her "shocked," saying: "I was in my office, and I got a call from somebody who's related, who's a part of the academy, and I was shocked." 

Deborah Roberts has worked with ABC News since 1995

"I mean, I didn't even realize they did this particular honor. And so I was in my office, and I was really pleasantly surprised — and shocked and honored."

The honor recognizes journalists who have been working diligently for 25 years or more, and she added: "I think privately I was not going to make a big deal of the fact that I've been in [this industry] more than 25 years. But you know what? It's a real journey, and it's an honor to be recognized for."

Deborah noted, looking back on her career, that the moments she counted as her greatest achievements actually came from her hardest falls. "Some of the [most] critical moments have been moments where I fell on my face and I blew it," the mom-of-two recalled, looking back on one incident in particular which went completely sideways. 

Her husband is beloved TODAY weatherman Al Roker

“There was a time when I started out in the business where I was helping another reporter, and one person would carry the camera," she relayed. "One person would carry the tripod. And I was helping her with the buttons, and I hit the wrong button for the interview for rolling, and the other opposite button for stopping. And I pretty much ruined the interview."

However, she found the strength to just carry on instead of dwelling on it too much. "The good news is I dusted myself off, got back up and kept going." 

She hosts "20/20" for ABC News with friend David Muir

"And I think that's been my mantra in this business. We all make mistakes. We're all going to fail. You have to get started somewhere," she continued, noting that her "passion" was what motivated her to just "keep doing it."

Deborah took to social media soon after the event to share some photos with Al, Nick, other honorees, and colleagues from ABC News, reflecting on the milestone night.

"I think that's been my mantra in this business. We all make mistakes. We're all going to fail. You have to get started somewhere."

"Oh what a night!" she penned. "My heart is full of joy, pride and gratitude. Being recognized by @theemmys.tv for my career as a journalist alongside other luminaries in the field is an honor that is beyond expression. They are journalists who have shaken and informed America for so many years."

She lovingly continued: "And to share the special night with my love and life partner [Al] who was also recognized with a lifetime achievement award, was oh so special. Bryant Gumbel, a television trailblazer and dear friend, graciously presented Al's award. A night to remember. A reminder that Journalists and journalism matter. Hope my parents are beaming as much as their little girl is!"

