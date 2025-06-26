David Muir skips night out with ABC team amid career-defining news

World News Tonight with David Muir added one more feather to its cap the night of Wednesday, June 25 at the 46th annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards.

The event, held in New York City, honors the best in TV, primetime news, newsmagazine specials, event coverage, and documentaries to hit the airwaves, and the first of the two-night ceremony was a big one for ABC and CBS (the night's biggest winner).

Along with wins for CBS Sunday Morning, 60 Minutes and the network's stalwart Anderson Cooper, ABC took home one of the night's top prizes, Outstanding Live News Program, for the third year in a row, once again going to David Muir's World News Tonight.

© Getty Images David was not in attendance at the 46th News and Documentary Emmy Awards

Since taking over the primetime broadcast from Diane Sawyer in September 2014, David, 51, has achieved soaring heights with the show, most notably with its sky-high ratings, which have remained number one nationwide for several years running.

However, the man of the hour wasn't present to accept the award at the ceremony, nor did he join the team for ABC's 20/20, the weekly newsmagazine special he co-hosts with Deborah Roberts. While the anchor didn't explicitly give a reason for his absence, it's likely he never planned to attend anyway, given his commitment to being on the air at the same time.

Deborah was also present as a Silver Circle honoree at this year's ceremony. She also came as a date for her husband, TODAY weatherman Al Roker, who was presented with one of the lifetime achievement honors.

© Disney via Getty Images The anchor won his third consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Live News Program

Deborah, 64, took to social media soon after the event to share some photos with Al, their son Nick Roker, other honorees, and colleagues from ABC News, reflecting on the milestone night.

"Oh what a night!" she penned. "My heart is full of joy, pride and gratitude. Being recognized by @theemmys.tv for my career as a journalist alongside other luminaries in the field is an honor that is beyond expression. They are journalists who have shaken and informed America for so many years."

She lovingly continued: "And to share the special night with my love and life partner [Al] who was also recognized with a lifetime achievement award, was oh so special."

© ABC via Getty Images David was, instead, on the air, hosting "World News Tonight"

"Bryant Gumbel, a television trailblazer and dear friend, graciously presented Al's award. A night to remember. A reminder that Journalists and journalism matter. Hope my parents are beaming as much as their little girl is!"

David sweetly commented on her post: "So deserving Deb — congratulations to you and Al." That sentiment carried over to a post Al himself made for the evening, to which he congratulated the NBC News anchor as well, dubbing the honor "deserved."

© Getty Images His colleague Deborah Roberts and her husband Al Roker each received special honors at the ceremony

Al penned: "So very proud yet humble to receive the @theemmys.tv Lifetime Achievement Award and given to me by a dear friend, Bryant Gumbel."

"Having my brother, [Christopher] and his wife, [Latrice] and [our son Nick] was meaningful. And congratulations to [Deborah] being inducted into the Silver Circle. Thanks, @adamsharpct for a terrific night."