Al Roker says wife Deborah Roberts' 'chemistry' with 20/20's David Muir is 'a little too good'

After 28 years of marriage, there's a lot of trust between Al Roker and Deborah Roberts – but Al has been keeping a close eye on one man in her life: David Muir. Deborah and David have been hosting 20/20 together since September 2023, when Deborah replaced Amy Robach, and Al is one proud husband, admitting that he thought his wife looked like a "badass" in their new promotional picture.

But their chemistry is a "little too good," he quipped in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight's Spilling the E-Tea.

"I think you're doing great, you know? …In fact, the chemistry almost seems a little too good," the 68-year-old joked, according to Entertainment Tonight. He then continued: "You both adore each other, and I think the show is now to the next level."

© Instagram Al is very supportive of wife Deborah

Deborah was unveiled as the new co-anchor of ABC News' 20/20 alongside David, 49, in September 2023. She had been with ABC since 1995 when she joined 20/20 as a correspondent after being recruited by Barbara Walters.

"It is something that gives me a feeling of accomplishment and great pride,” Deborah, 63, added of her new role.

© Getty Images Deborah Roberts andDavid Muir pose during the 2019 2nd Annua l ADAPT Leadership Awards

Sharing the news on social media alongside a portrait of herself and David, Deborah penned: "I have some news to share. I am thrilled and humbled to step into the role as co anchor @abc2020 alongside my friend and colleague @davidmuirabc. We are proud to carry on the tradition of in-depth reporting on this venerable newsmagazine which has revealed truths and opened hearts and minds for 46 years, beginning with the great Barbara Walters and Hugh Downs.

"It is the thrill of a lifetime to travel the path which Barbara cleared for women like me who dreamed of reporting meaningful and life changing stories. What a privilege and honor to keep the legacy going."

© Instagram David joined Deborah and GMA stars Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthie at Deborah and Al Roker's holiday party

David was also over the moon to hear the news, taking to Instagram to express his excitement, stating: "If you hear cheering on New York City's Upper West Side – that's me. @debrobertsabc in her new role – an all new @abc2020 Friday."

Deborah was brought in to replace Amy, 50, who co-anchored 20/20 with David from 2018-2023. She was fired from the role, alongside her position at GMA3, after her affair with now-boyfriend and former co-host, T.J. Holmes – who was also dismissed – became public knowledge.

At the time, the network released a statement saying: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News."

At the time, the network released a statement saying: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News."