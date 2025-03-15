20/20's David Muir and Deborah Roberts say official goodbye to ABC home as they move on

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Deborah Roberts and 2019 ADAPT Leadership Award honoree David Muir pose during the 2019 2nd Annual ADAPT Leadership Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 14, 2019 in New York City© Getty Images

Deborah joined as co-anchor in 2023 but has been a contributing anchor since 1995

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
David Muir and Deborah Roberts bid an emotional farewell on Friday when they revealed a big change to their 20/20 show.

Taking to Instagram, Deborah posted a photo of herself outside the ABC building in New York.

She shared a lengthy post explaining the team was moving on.

"Friday finish," she began. "Nearly 3 decades after I first set foot in the ABC news headquarters as a new correspondent, the youngest to join the 20/20 team, we are officially saying goodbye to the building."

She continued: "The place where network TV legends walked the halls and delivered the news. I was thrilled and a bit nervous to join Barbara, Hugh, Peter, Carole, Joan, Charlie and a cadre of inimitable correspondents. What a moment."

Deborah Roberts points at ABC building© Instagram
Deborah became emotional

Deborah elaborated when she wrote: "Now, a bright, shiny space awaits us downtown to continue the great work we all love so passionately. Change and goodbyes are always hard for me. I am comforted by routine and the familiar. But change is the only true certainty of life, right? So here we go… making new memories @abcnews."

Deborah joined 20/20 as David's co-anchor in 2023 — replacing Amy Robach — but she has been a contributor since 1995.

deborah roberts david muir 20/20
They make a great team

The pair have great on-screen chemistry, something which hasn't gone unnoticed by Deborah's husband, Al Roker. 

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight's Spilling the E-Tea, shortly after they began working together, the Today meteorologist told his wife: "I think you're doing great, you know? …In fact, the chemistry almost seems a little too goodHe then continued: "You both adore each other, and I think the show is now to the next level." 

Photo shared by Deborah Roberts on Instagram December 17, 2023, posing with David Muir as they volunteered for City Meals.© Instagram
They're friends on and off screen

At the time, she said of her new role: "It is something that gives me a feeling of accomplishment and great pride."

When she shared the news with fans, she posted a a portrait of herself and David and penned: "I have some news to share. I am thrilled and humbled to step into the role as co anchor @abc2020 alongside my friend and colleague @davidmuirabc. 

al roker and deborah roberts at white house © Getty
Deborah is married to Al

We are proud to carry on the tradition of in-depth reporting on this venerable newsmagazine which has revealed truths and opened hearts and minds for 46 years, beginning with the great Barbara Walters and Hugh Downs.

"It is the thrill of a lifetime to travel the path which Barbara cleared for women like me who dreamed of reporting meaningful and life changing stories. What a privilege and honor to keep the legacy going."

