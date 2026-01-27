Today's Al Roker reveals why he won't remember his 30th anniversary show

Al Roker is celebrating 30 years on TODAY. The legendary anchor and meteorologist started on the morning news program in 1996 and has made his mark in more ways than he can even remember.

On Tuesday, January 27, 2026, Al was celebrated by his co-anchors, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer, on the Third Hour. Just before 9 AM, the TODAY anchor sipped on Aperol spritzes when Craig said: "Let's toast [Al], with some of his favorite things, [starting with] bacon and gin and tonic!"

It was the 71-year-old's second alcoholic beverage of the morning. In classic Al fashion, he joked about the multiple drinks saying: "The good news is I won't remember any of this," just as he took a swig of his favorite drink.

Al and his co-hosts

The treats kicked off another hour of celebrating Al for his dedication and three decades on the show. He joined when he was 41 after working in Syracuse and Cleveland as a weatherman. In 1996, Al took over for Willard Scott and quickly became a staple.

Al Roker's memorable moments

Craig and Dylan reflected on their memorable moments with Al. Dylan shared memories of her and Al traveling together to Oklahoma and even going bowling while she was many months pregnant.

© Instagram Al with wife Deborah Roberts, Sheinelle Jones and her late husband Uche Ojeh, enjoying a drink

And Craig told a story of he and Al's camping trip. It was just after Craig joined TODAY in 2018. The two traveled in an RV, which Craig assumed they were going to stay in. But, just as Craig settled in for bed, Al surprised him saying he was going to stay at a nearby five star hotel.

Al remembered telling Craig: "I'm too old for this [blank]." Dylan asked: "Did you invite Craig [to go with you to the hotel]?" To which Craig jumped in: "To be clear, he did not."

© Getty Images Al hosts the Third Hour with Craig and Dylan

Al's TODAY family

Off screen, Al is married to Deborah Roberts, with whom he shares two of his children Leila, 27, and Nick, 23. But his TODAY colleagues are something of a family too. His Today co-hosts were also there for him for one of his most challenging moments, his health scare in late 2022, when he was hospitalized for blood clots in his legs that spread to his lungs.

During his time away from the show while he recovered, his co-stars, including Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, moved both him and viewers to tears when they surprised him at his home with Christmas caroling.

© NBC Al is always laughing when he's on-air

"To be honest, I hadn't cried during the whole thing, during the whole ordeal," he confessed in a conversation with HELLO!, then added: "But that brought me to tears."

With both his wife and kids and TODAY family by his side, it seems like Al cannot be stopped. And 30 years in, the iconic journalist told People hasn't "thought about retirement."