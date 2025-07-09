Bridgerton star Luke Thompson showcases transformation ahead of leading role

Luke Thompson has surprised fans by debuting a dramatic new look ahead of the highly anticipated fourth season of Netflix's Bridgerton.

Ladies and gentlemen of the ton have been gracing Wimbledon with their presence all week – and today, the actor, best known for his role as Benedict Bridgerton, was spotted sporting a shaved head.

The new look is a stark contrast to the longer, period-appropriate hairstyle fans are accustomed to seeing him with.

© Getty Images for Ralph Lauren Luke Thompson, wearing Ralph Lauren, attends day ten of Wimbledon

Alongside the new shaven style, Luke completed his look with a lemon suit, a white polo and a pair of classic brown loafers – topped off with some classic brown sunglasses.

The surprising transformation comes as excitement builds for Benedict's storyline in the upcoming Bridgerton season, which is set to premiere sometime in 2026.

© Instagram Luke Thompson teased fans in a first look at Bridgerton season 4

The new season will focus on the love story between Benedict and Sophie, which is inspired by the Cinderella narrative.

Luke, 37, looked relaxed and happy as he enjoyed day ten of Wimbledon, even posing with Sex Education and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa before catching a sunny day of Centre Court action.

© Getty Images for Ralph Lauren Sex Education meets Bridgerton with Ncuti Gatwa and Luke Thompson together at Wimbledon

His new hair (or lack thereof) highlighted his sharp features and gave him a fresh, modern edge.

Fans react to Luke's new 'do

Fans have been quick to react to the photos on social media, with many expressing their surprise at the bold change.

© Getty Images for Ralph Lauren Luke is set to lead the highly anticipated fourth season of Bridgerton next year

"HIS HAIR IS GONE I'M CRASHING OUT," wrote one user on X, while another said: "I guess I'm in the minority but I think Luke Thompson looks hot with the haircut."

Bridgerton bros

Another user was quick to point out the similarities of the new hairstyle with Luke's Bridgerton castmate, Luke Newton (who plays Colin).

"Luke Newton and Luke Thompson are twinning – both of them have the same hairstyle," they said, before finishing it with: "The Bridgerton bros."

Meanwhile, another person penned: "Ncuti Gatwa and Luke Thompson. A pairing I didn't know I needed."

© Getty Images for Ralph Lauren The pair enjoy day ten of the tennis tournament

It remains to be seen whether this new haircut is simply a personal choice during his break from filming or if it hints at a surprising new role after leading Bridgerton's new season.

With production on Bridgerton season four expected to ramp up soon, all eyes will be on Luke Thompson and what this striking new look might mean for one of the ton's most beloved bachelors.