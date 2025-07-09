Chicago Fire season 14: who's returning, who exited the show, and new cast members

Having been on the air for ten years, Chicago Fire has gone through its fair share of changes.
For a period in 2023, it made due without one of its lead stars, Taylor Kinney, who took a leave of absence to deal with a personal matter, and made his return after over a year away in January 2024.
Some months after the Vampire Diaries alum's return, Jeff Bader, President of Program Planning Strategy for NBCUniversal Entertainment, spoke with TV Line about the flurry of exits the One Chicago franchise, which included Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med, was facing.
"Cast comes in, cast goes out…" he said, but maintained at the time: "We're thrilled with how the Chicagos do on Wednesday. We have no plans on changing anything on that night."
Ahead of it premiering its 14th season this fall, scroll below for the stars coming back, who isn't, and who is new to the show.
Who's returning
Other cast members expected to return are Jocelyn Hudon, Hanako Greensmith, Christian Stolte, and maybe Eamonn Walker.
Who's leaving
New to the show
Deadline also reported last month that Brandon Larracuente — who previously starred in another Wolf Entertainment show, On Call, prior to its cancellation — has joined Chicago Fire as a key member of Firehouse 51 for the upcoming 14th season.