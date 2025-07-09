Chicago Fire season 14: who's returning, who exited the show, and new cast members

Having been on the air for ten years, Chicago Fire has gone through its fair share of changes.

For a period in 2023, it made due without one of its lead stars, Taylor Kinney, who took a leave of absence to deal with a personal matter, and made his return after over a year away in January 2024.

Some months after the Vampire Diaries alum's return, Jeff Bader, President of Program Planning Strategy for NBCUniversal Entertainment, spoke with TV Line about the flurry of exits the One Chicago franchise, which included Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med, was facing.

"Cast comes in, cast goes out…" he said, but maintained at the time: "We're thrilled with how the Chicagos do on Wednesday. We have no plans on changing anything on that night."

Ahead of it premiering its 14th season this fall, scroll below for the stars coming back, who isn't, and who is new to the show.

Who's returning

1/ 5 © Getty Taylor Kinney Of course, Taylor is back as Kelly Severide, who on the last episode got some life-changing news: his wife Stella Kidd, who is played by Miranda Rae Mayo, is pregnant.



2/ 5 © Getty Miranda Rae Mayo Speaking of, naturally, Miranda will be back as Stella, and as a mom, so it seems.



3/ 5 © NBC Dermot Mulroney Deadline confirmed earlier this summer that Dermot, who stars as Dom Pascal, had his contract extended and will be returning.



4/ 5 © NBC David Eigenberg David, also known for his role as Steve in Sex and the City, will be returning as Christopher Hermann.



5/ 5 © Elizabeth Sisson/NBC Joe Minoso Joe is confirmed to be returning as Joe Cruz.



Other cast members expected to return are Jocelyn Hudon, Hanako Greensmith, Christian Stolte, and maybe Eamonn Walker.

Who's leaving

1/ 2 © Getty Daniel Kyri Daniel, who joined as Darren Ritter in season seven, is not returning, reportedly due to budget cuts.



2/ 2 © NBC Jake Lockett Fans are also bidding farewell to Jake's Sam Carver. "While I don't exactly know what the future looks like, I do know that it won't be exactly what it was and I am going to miss the hell out of that," he wrote on Instagram confirming his exit. "It's been an honor bringing Sam to life and to every one of you, thank you for the love and support over the past three years."



© Getty

New to the show

Deadline also reported last month that Brandon Larracuente — who previously starred in another Wolf Entertainment show, On Call, prior to its cancellation — has joined Chicago Fire as a key member of Firehouse 51 for the upcoming 14th season.