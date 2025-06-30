Inside Taron Egerton's unexpected life away from the spotlight

Taron Egerton is mostly known for his roles in the popular Kingsman franchise, Rocketman, and his current TV series, The Smoke.

The Welsh actor has made his name known in Hollywood; however, little is known about his personal life and his whereabouts. It's time to dig into what the movie star's life is really like when the cameras aren't rolling.

Where does Taron live?

Although Taron grew up in the Wirral Peninsula, he now resides in West London, and in 2020, he spent a hefty check of $3 million dollars on a gorgeous penthouse.

The luxurious property features a pool, juice bar, sauna and even a gym with 24-hour personal trainers. The building shares the same location with SoHo House and also offers a private cinema for its residents.

© Getty Images The actor prefers to keep his private life private

The upgraded building used to be home to the BBC TV studio. The Golden Globe winner is enjoying the fruit of his labor, by living his best life in an updated development, overlooking the city.

Taron's love life

The actor has been dating Marvel star Chloe Bennett since last year. The duo met on the exclusive dating app Raya. Chloe is mostly known for being a part of Marvel's movie, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Although the pair haven't made a public red-carpet appearance together yet, Taron supported his girlfriend at the TV series premiere of Interior Chinatown in November 2024, and the pair sat next to each other during the screening.

© Getty Images Taron has been dating Chloe Bennet since last year

He was previously with assistant director Emily Thomas; however, the six-year-long relationship ended in April 2022. Emily worked on huge projects such as No Time to Die, The Batman, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The couple made several joint red-carpet appearances, including the 2019 premiere of Rocketman and the 2020 Golden Globe and BAFTA awards.

© Getty Images Emily Thomas and Taron were previously together for six years

Taron's family

Taron's parents are David Egerton and Christina Tina Pound, and neither of them are involved in the entertainment industry unlike their son.

David once owned a bed and breakfast, however now he's in a band called Dataslaves, and Christina was a social worker.

Taron has two half-sisters Mary and Rosie, from his mother's remarriage, and one of his sisters even provided the voiceover in the animated musical, Sing, back in 2016. The movie star brought his half-sisters to the 2020 Golden Globes with him.

© Getty Images Taron attended the 2020 Golden Globes with his two half-sisters Mary and Rosie

Taron's career

The promising actor graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. During his time there, he was honored with the Stephen Sondheim Society's Student of the Year in 2011.

His first dip into the acting world came with a production of A Midsummer Night's Dream. Taron went on to perform with the National Youth Theatre and the Aberystwyth Arts Centre.

He began his thriving career by getting his foot in the door in British TV series and the rest was history.